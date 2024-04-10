McFly's Harry Judd Announced As The Host Of BBC Sounds Latest Music Mix Pace Setter: Marathon Mix



The Marathon Mix is 4.5 hours of specialist running music, hosted by Harry, with motivation and tips throughout, to give a soundtrack to the marathon experience. Harry, himself, is taking part in the London Marathon this month, and will help guide others on their own marathon journey: from training sessions to completing the course.



Post marathon, Harry will also go on to host a regular ongoing show on BBC



Harry has always been massively into fitness and running in particular. After experiencing huge success with McFly, Harry turned to fitness to redress the balance in his life. He published his first fitness book, Get Fit Get Happy, in 2017, which detailed the mood-boosting benefits of fitness, and has run the London Marathon himself three times before: once in 2008, then again in 2013, (when he ran the marathon and did a show with



Harry Judd says: "Although I've been lucky enough to have huge success in my career as part of McFly, there have been times when I have felt fitness, and running in particular, has helped me keep a balance and the mood-boosting benefits of fitness have become such an important part of my daily routine. I know all too well the importance of a great soundtrack when working out, and I have always liked to listen to motivating music whilst I train. I know music goes hand in hand with training for so many others too and I hope this 'Marathon Mix' will help motivate and encourage people to get to the finish line!"



Pace Setter: Marathon Mix is available now here on BBC

www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/curation/p0b69z63 London, UK (Top40 Charts) Musician and fitness enthusiast, Harry Judd takes the reigns as host of BBC Sounds latest music offering, Pace Setter: Marathon Mix.The Marathon Mix is 4.5 hours of specialist running music, hosted by Harry, with motivation and tips throughout, to give a soundtrack to the marathon experience. Harry, himself, is taking part in the London Marathon this month, and will help guide others on their own marathon journey: from training sessions to completing the course.Post marathon, Harry will also go on to host a regular ongoing show on BBC Sounds called Pace Setter: Run with Harry, where he'll curate music mixes and motivate and guide people through their workouts.Harry has always been massively into fitness and running in particular. After experiencing huge success with McFly, Harry turned to fitness to redress the balance in his life. He published his first fitness book, Get Fit Get Happy, in 2017, which detailed the mood-boosting benefits of fitness, and has run the London Marathon himself three times before: once in 2008, then again in 2013, (when he ran the marathon and did a show with McFly the very next night!), then in 2022 he completed the course in a personal best time of 3'14".Harry Judd says: "Although I've been lucky enough to have huge success in my career as part of McFly, there have been times when I have felt fitness, and running in particular, has helped me keep a balance and the mood-boosting benefits of fitness have become such an important part of my daily routine. I know all too well the importance of a great soundtrack when working out, and I have always liked to listen to motivating music whilst I train. I know music goes hand in hand with training for so many others too and I hope this 'Marathon Mix' will help motivate and encourage people to get to the finish line!"Pace Setter: Marathon Mix is available now here on BBC Sounds and Pace Setter: Run with Harry launches later in May.www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/curation/p0b69z63



