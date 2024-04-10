|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
McFly's Harry Judd Announced As The Host Of BBC Sounds Latest Music Mix Pace Setter: Marathon Mix
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
219 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
374 entries in 25 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
221 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
323 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
671 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
307 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
453 entries in 24 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
350 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
320 entries in 23 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
298 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
178 entries in 14 charts
Yes, And?
Ariana Grande
189 entries in 27 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
619 entries in 23 charts
Most read news of the week
San Diego Alt-Rockers Los Saints Release "Never Said" The Second Single Off Upcoming Debut Full-Length, Out July 26 + New Video For "Faded"
Little Big Town + Sugarland For World-Premiere Collaboration At The 2024 CMT Music Awards April 7, 2024
New Jersey's Quiz Show Presents 'Flotsam' EP, The Second Offering For The Boys Of From Shudder To Think
Scottish Music Legend Chris Connelly Presents 'The Lives And Loves Of The Serial Homesick, Vol. 1' + Video For 'Fini Chagall'
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack Partner To Launch First Ever Collegiate-Inspired Apparel Collection On April 4, 2024