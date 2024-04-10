Jes Marie Is Ready To Hit The Town With Her Brand New Pop-Country Single "Girls' Night Out"





"Girls' Night Out" is Jes Marie's call to action for women everywhere in the post-pandemic world. At face value, it's a celebration of her and her friends being able to "hit the town" and have fun together once again. However, a deeper reading of the lyrics unmasks Marie's bigger message about women claiming their spot in the music industry. In recent years, the country music scene has shown an obvious bias in favor of male artists and Jes knows that it's time for this to change. "Girls' Night Out" is this creative's movement to make other women feel empowered and confident; the same feeling she felt after listening to



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For most people, it takes until college to figure out what they want to do with their lives. That being said, most people aren't Jes Marie. Growing up in Frederick, Maryland, Marie began taking voice lessons when she was only four years old at the recommendation of her schoolteacher. Throughout her youth, she found new ways to express her creativity, such as starring in various school musicals. Jes Marie eventually moved north to enroll in the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she found herself surrounded by thousands of other creatives like herself. She also found her knack in the country genre, taking inspiration from female singer-songwriters such as Dolly Parton and Shania Twain. Before leaving Beantown for The City Of Angels, Marie met her husband Joe Sobalo Jr., a local actor and director, and the two made the cross-country move together. Now residing in Los Angeles, Jes Marie has made a name for herself since releasing her first single in 2018. In addition to garnering an audience of fans worldwide, her music has been featured on TV and in movies. Marie has stated that her goal as an artist isn't just to express herself, but to also inspire confidence in women of all ages and backgrounds around the globe.




