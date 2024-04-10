JJ Grey & Mofro Premiere Video For "Seminole Wind" From New Album Olustee





Olustee tells personal stories of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. With his gritty baritone vocals and passionate delivery of his soul-honest truths, Grey blends the cerebral, carnal, and heartfelt into timeless songs and memorable music. Olustee pushes the boundaries of his creative talents, blending mythical Southern stories of his ancestral Florida home with a poet's perspective. Grey's message is simple but powerful - respect nature, live in the moment, and have a good time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today JJ Grey unveils the video for the song Seminole Wind, the John Anderson-penned track from JJ Grey & Mofro's new album, Olustee. Released in February 2024 and produced by Grey, Olustee is the band's first album in nine years. JJ Grey & Mofro are currently headlining theaters across the U.S. and will head to Europe and the UK later this year.Grey, speaking of Seminole Wind (the only song on Olustee he did not write), says, "Seminole Wind is my favorite song by John Anderson and one of my favorites, period. I've been singing and playing it in one form or another all my life."Last month, in March 2024, Anderson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Seminole Wind, written by Anderson in 1992, references the development and destruction of the Everglades in Anderson's (and Grey's) native Florida.Writer Jay Miller of Boston's Patriot Ledger says, "Anderson's original version was pretty darned good, but this rendition enhances it and gives it a real 2024 punch, and a serious dose of that patented JJ Grey grit."Watch the new lyric video for Seminole Wind below:Media have been excitedly supporting Olustee with features, reviews, and airplay, as fans continue filling larger and more prestigious venues across the country. The first single from Olustee, Wonderland, became an instant Top Ten track at Americana radio, and has received airplay on a number of Sirius/XM channels, including Outlaw Country. Overseas, press and radio from countries including Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Spain, Norway and Greece have been singing Grey's praises and eagerly awaiting his return.Olustee tells personal stories of redemption, rebirth, hard luck, and inner peace. With his gritty baritone vocals and passionate delivery of his soul-honest truths, Grey blends the cerebral, carnal, and heartfelt into timeless songs and memorable music. Olustee pushes the boundaries of his creative talents, blending mythical Southern stories of his ancestral Florida home with a poet's perspective. Grey's message is simple but powerful - respect nature, live in the moment, and have a good time.



