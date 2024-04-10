Jessica Carter Altman Unveils Latest Hit 'Fake It' From Anticipated EP, Alongside Tour Dates Announcement





Jessica Carter Altman, the mesmerizing singer-songwriter, once again captivates us with her latest single, "Fake It," released on Friday, March 29th. Altman fearlessly delves into the intricate theme of imposter syndrome, inviting listeners on a poignant journey of self-doubt and authenticity. Through her heartfelt lyricism and irresistible melodies, she encourages audiences to confront the complexities of identity and self-discovery head-on.Available across all streaming platforms via Symphonic, Altman's emotive vocals and insightful lyrics promise an unforgettable musical experience that resonates deeply with listeners worldwide. With "Fake It," Altman courageously confronts her own struggles with imposter syndrome, inspired by a class title from her time at the University of Michigan Law School. She candidly shares her journey, aiming to liberate others who grapple with similar feelings, illuminating the importance of embracing vulnerability.Altman's forthcoming EP, "Aftermath II," set to release on May 3rd, features " Fake It " as its standout track. Collaborating with seasoned industry professionals, Altman assures fans a collection of songs that not only push the boundaries of her artistry but also stay true to her signature style. Each song in the EP narrates a piece of her personal journey, weaving together themes of love, loss, and resilience, ultimately inspiring others to find strength in vulnerability.As part of her exciting musical journey, Altman embarks on a tour, with performances scheduled across major cities. Her upcoming show at Carroll Place in NYC on Thursday, April 4th kicks off a series of dates that include stops in Atlanta on April 16th and Nashville on April 17th, where she will share the stage with BBMAK, the iconic English pop group. Altman's tour schedule also includes opening performances for singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton, renowned for his role in The CW's One Tree Hill.Prepare to be enchanted by Jessica Carter Altman's soul-stirring melodies and poignant storytelling as she takes audiences on an unforgettable musical odyssey. For more information on Jessica Carter Altman, including tour dates and new music releases, visit her official website www.jesicacarteraltman.com and follow her on Instagram @jessica.carter.altman




