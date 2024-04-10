Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 10/04/2024

Jessica Carter Altman Unveils Latest Hit 'Fake It' From Anticipated EP, Alongside Tour Dates Announcement

Hot Songs Around The World

Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
192 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
589 entries in 20 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
334 entries in 19 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
349 entries in 25 charts
Snooze
SZA
231 entries in 13 charts
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
305 entries in 22 charts
Water
Tyla
320 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
651 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
302 entries in 26 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
312 entries in 23 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
453 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
220 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
294 entries in 17 charts
Overdrive
Ofenbach & Norma Jean Martine
171 entries in 14 charts
Jessica Carter Altman Unveils Latest Hit 'Fake It' From Anticipated EP, Alongside Tour Dates Announcement
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jessica Carter Altman, the mesmerizing singer-songwriter, once again captivates us with her latest single, "Fake It," released on Friday, March 29th. Altman fearlessly delves into the intricate theme of imposter syndrome, inviting listeners on a poignant journey of self-doubt and authenticity. Through her heartfelt lyricism and irresistible melodies, she encourages audiences to confront the complexities of identity and self-discovery head-on.

Available across all streaming platforms via Symphonic, Altman's emotive vocals and insightful lyrics promise an unforgettable musical experience that resonates deeply with listeners worldwide. With "Fake It," Altman courageously confronts her own struggles with imposter syndrome, inspired by a class title from her time at the University of Michigan Law School. She candidly shares her journey, aiming to liberate others who grapple with similar feelings, illuminating the importance of embracing vulnerability.

Altman's forthcoming EP, "Aftermath II," set to release on May 3rd, features "Fake It" as its standout track. Collaborating with seasoned industry professionals, Altman assures fans a collection of songs that not only push the boundaries of her artistry but also stay true to her signature style. Each song in the EP narrates a piece of her personal journey, weaving together themes of love, loss, and resilience, ultimately inspiring others to find strength in vulnerability.

As part of her exciting musical journey, Altman embarks on a tour, with performances scheduled across major cities. Her upcoming show at Carroll Place in NYC on Thursday, April 4th kicks off a series of dates that include stops in Atlanta on April 16th and Nashville on April 17th, where she will share the stage with BBMAK, the iconic English pop group. Altman's tour schedule also includes opening performances for singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton, renowned for his role in The CW's One Tree Hill.

Prepare to be enchanted by Jessica Carter Altman's soul-stirring melodies and poignant storytelling as she takes audiences on an unforgettable musical odyssey. For more information on Jessica Carter Altman, including tour dates and new music releases, visit her official website www.jesicacarteraltman.com and follow her on Instagram @jessica.carter.altman






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085149 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046701431274414 secs