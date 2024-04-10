Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Ontario, Canada's Handheld Releasing 'Live At 25' Full-length Album On May 10, 2024

Ontario, Canada's Handheld Releasing 'Live At 25' Full-length Album On May 10, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a landmark celebration of their 25th anniversary, Ontario Canada's Handheld, the dynamic fast melodic punk band that might have escaped your radar, will release 'Live at 25,' an extraordinary live album. Captured in a jammed packed small sold-out club, this record is a journey through their discography, brimming with energy.

Celebrating a quarter-century, Handheld's performance showcases their passion and evolution, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans and new listeners alike.

'Live at 25' out May 10th, via Thousand Islands Records and Pink Lemonade Records.
Stream the album's second single "Lightbulbs" and pre-order the album on vinyl/CD here: https://bfan.link/lightbulbs.

On the latest single "Lightbulbs":
"I guess this was one of the 'hits' from the early 2000s, I guess it's about being in a band. Our singer hates the lyrics but people seem to like it. We've probably played this song more than any other. It was also around the time that song titles had to make no sense. Thanks Moneen! So we've renamed it to what we've been calling it in our setlist the last 20+ years, simply just "Lightbulbs", always a fun one and favorite live, hope you enjoy!"

On the upcoming live album:
"Sure, it's been an incredible 25 years of Handheld, playing fast, melodic punk rock (some even call it skatepunk). Surprisingly, half of the band members don't seem to have aged a day since they first formed in 1998. As for the other half? Well, let's just say they're living the good life.

From 1998 to 2008, Handheld tore up stages all across North America. Then, they took a 14-year hiatus, only to return with their most powerful album to date, "A Canadian Tragedy." The boys are back to their old tricks again, this time recording a high-production, top-notch full-length live record during a sold-out, intimate club show for all of us to enjoy. Now that they're back, there's no stopping them at this point; they might as well play until they're dead. Expect more new records and more shows on the horizon. Keep it fast, play power chords with your pinky, and unleash forbidden beats with a single kick pedal. Love, HH"

Tracklist:
Once Again
A Day In My Shoes
Get A Grip
Ode To Europe
TV Nice Guy
One Hour Photos
Corrugated Ideas
No Footsteps To Follow
Countless Hours
Disassociate
On The Fly
Coming Home
Leaving Candyland
Lightbulbs

Recorded by Pat Dietrich on October 8th, 2023 @ The Revive in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Mixed and Mastered by Matt Gauthier @ This Place Needs a Name Studios, Hamilton, Ontario
Artwork by Seb @ Sterio Design
https://thousandislandsrecords.com/2024/03/05/handheld-live-at-25/
Australian Pre-Order: https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/thousand-islands-records

Here's what Andy Dietrich of Handheld has to say:
First single/music video 'No Footsteps To Follow' is out today: https://bfan.link/no-footsteps-to-follow






