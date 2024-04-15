Mark Knopfler Releases New Album One Deep River - Out Now



"More Tyne tales from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mark Knopfler's eagerly awaited new album One Deep River, his tenth album as a solo artist, is released on the British Grove label via EMI/Universal Music. One Deep River offers an unstoppable flow of future Knopfler classics, with their customarily learned lyrics and refined guitar textures. They draw on a lifetime of genre-crossing ingredients and influences in blues, folk, rock and beyond, and as usual, reveal their charms with unhurried grace and depth.One Deep River was produced by Knopfler and his longstanding collaborator Guy Fletcher and was recorded at his state of the art British Grove Studios in London.The band on One Deep River features Mark Knopfler on guitars, Jim Cox and Guy Fletcher on keyboards, Glenn Worf on bass, Ian Thomas on drums and Danny Cummings on percussion, Richard Bennett on guitar, and newcomer Greg Leisz on pedal and lap steel; Mike McGoldrick provides whistle and uilleann pipes, and John McCusker plays fiddle, while the Topolski sisters Emma and Tamsin add backing vocals. All songs are written by Mark Knopfler.Mark Knopfler, singer-songwriter, record producer and composer, is one of the most successful musicians the UK has ever produced and is often cited as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. He first came to prominence in the 80s as leader of Dire Straits, who created many of the signature songs of the era. Knopfler broke up the band in 1995 and set off on a new path as a solo artist. In the ensuing years Knopfler has released nine solo albums of sophisticated rootsy rock and has continued to tour the globe with his band. Over the years, Mark has written the music for several films, including Local Hero, Cal, The Princess Bride, Last Exit To Brooklyn and Wag The Dog and has played and recorded with a number of artists, including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Emmylou Harris, Tina Turner, Randy Newman and Chet Atkins. Knopfler was made an OBE in 1999 and was given the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ivor Novellos in 2012.2024 has already been a very busy year for Mark. In January the Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection was auctioned at Christies, with several of the guitars selling for record breaking sums. On 15th March Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes released a spine tingling reworking of his song " Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) " by a who's who of legendary guitarists for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.Mark has teamed up with Brian Johnson, the singer from rock legends AC/DC, to make a new six part TV series for Sky Arts entitled Johnson & Knopfler's Music Legends. The two friends take a fascinating look at the history of popular music alongside various special guests including Tom Jones, Sam Fender, Carlos Santana, Cyndi Lauper, Nile Rodgers, Emmylou Harris and Vince Gill. The series will air on Sky Arts from April 25, 2024.WHAT THE PAPERS SAY ABOUT ONE DEEP RIVER:"…vivid character sketches…effortless story songs derive potency from laid-back simplicity…masterfully subtle…" - MOJO"Straits mainman delivers one of his best solo records….gorgeous songs sung in a voice that sounds like it's lived a life that's full…" - CLASSIC ROCK"Heartfelt songs from the Northumberland veteran…exudes the warm thrill of catching up and looking back among old friends…" - UNCUT"A storied masterpiece from the sultan of song…a masterclass in the art of subtlety and restraint that will sit happily alongside Knopfler's finest work." - GUITARIST"More Tyne tales from Dire Straits don…Knopfler can still plumb new inspirational depths." - RECORD COLLECTOR.



