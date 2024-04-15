The Pull Of Autumn Shares 'I Was Just Dreaming' With Easy Breezy Video, Previewing Fifth Album





12. Opening / Closing - Kraig Jordan (guitar, bass, vocals), New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Boston-Rhode Island centred collective The Pull of Autumn presents their new single 'I Was Just Dreaming's, along with a reverie-filled video. The first taste of their fifth album 'Memory Tree', this song features Boston-based Bruce MacLeod on vocals.Described as "a melancholy remembrance of moments in time and life", the album will be released via Boston-based RBM Records on CD and digitally, following up their 2022 album 'Beautiful Broken World' LP, which involved such music luminaries as The Pop Group's Mark Stewart, Living Colour's Doug Wimbish and producer Adrian Sherwood.A 'super group' of sorts, The Pull of Autumn revolves around Rhode Island artist Daniel Darrow of 80s post-punk group Johanna's House of Glamour and core members Bruce MacLeod, Matthew Darrow and Luke Skyscraper James (I.R.S. recording artist Fashion). Each release involves a revolving door of notable and emerging artists, both from the local music scene and further abroad. The band's debut 2018 eponymous album was followed by 'Afterglow' in 2019, 'Small Colors' in 2020 and 'Beautiful Broken World' in 2022."'I Was Just Dreaming' perfectly captures the moment of a dying crush, where you're still all in enough to have your hopes, but are planning an exit - maybe one with a bit of a flourish. This song is brilliant. I just did the best I could with it, stripped what I had down to a couple of tracks, and sent it to Dan. He knows just what to do - here I like his choppy piano bits and the somewhere out there synth swells, perfect. The song ends with a couple of the demo tracks spliced back in … a sort of accident, but definite nod to the title of the song," says Bruce MacLeod. Daniel Darrow adds: "This is a cover of legendary Scotland band The Orchids. Bruce and I are both fans of Sarah Records and our cover of this song is our tribute to a great time in music. We've added a modern twist here that retains the core beauty of the song."The new 'Memory Tree' album features contributions by such artists as Philip Parfitt (The Perfect Disaster), Ricky Humphrey (This Twisted Wreckage), San Francisco-based artists Leigh Gregory and Julius Manning, Berkeley singer-songwriter Sophia Campbell, and two local music legends - Rhode Island Rock'n Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul Everett and producer, songwriter and artist Kraig Jordan."For our new 'Memory Tree' album, the usual genre-bending music has been replaced by a well-defined continuous take on electro acoustic ambient music and jazz. I call this "night music". It's been created with a singular vision lyrically and musically, speaking to the past memories and touching upon what the future may hold. The album features many veteran Rhode Island artists, whose music has moved me for many years, as well as artists from around the world, including Britain and France," says Daniel Darrow.'I Was Just Dreaming' is available exclusively via Bandcamp, where the 'Memory Tree' album can be pre-ordered. On May 31, this record also goes live on digital music platforms, such as Apple Music and Spotify.TRACK LIST:1. Memory Tree (feat. Daniel Darrow)2. Walter Benjamin (feat. Leigh Gregory)3. Freedom's a Thief (feat. Sophia Campbell)4. Lovely Fellow (feat. Luke Skyscraper James)5. The Dolphins (feat. Paul Everett)6. Awakening (feat. Leigh Gregory)7. I Was Just Dreaming (feat. Bruce Macleod)8. Lines Written (feat. Philip Parfitt)9. A Shrine to Past Memories (feat. Matthew Darrow)10. Lost Time (feat. Julius Manning)11. Flow Motion (feat. Ricky Humphrey)12. Opening / Closing (feat. Kraig Jordan )Produced & Mixed by Daniel DarrowMastered by Bruce MacleodCover painting by Paul Everett1. Memory Tree - Daniel Darrow (synths), Matthew Darrow (drums)2. Walter Benjamin - Leigh Gregory (guitars, vocals), Daniel Darrow (synths), Aaron Carr (cello)3. Freedom is a Thief - Sophia Campbell (vocals, bass), Daniel Darrow (synths), Kevin Carnes (drums), Dan Laks (guitar)4. Lovely Fellow - Luke Skyscraper James (vocals), Daniel Darrow (synths)5. Dolphins - Paul Everett vocals, Daniel Darrow (synths), Kevin Zahm (bass), Bob Kendall (guitar)6. Awakening - Leigh Gregory (guitar), Daniel Darrow (synths)7. I Was Just Dreaming - Bruce MacLeod (guitar, bass, vocals), Daniel Darrow (synths)8. Lines Written - Philip Parfitt (guitar, spoken word), Daniel Darrow (piano)9. A Shrine to Past Memories - Matthew Darrow (synths)10. Lost Time - Julius Manning (guitars, vocals), Daniel Darrow (synths)11. Flow Motion - Ricky Humphrey (bass, drums), Daniel Darrow (synths, trumpet, electronics)12. Opening / Closing - Kraig Jordan (guitar, bass, vocals), Daniel Darrow (synths)



