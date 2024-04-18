Docuseries "Distilled In Kentucky" Set To Begin Filming April 22nd



Kentucky native House leads viewers on a cultural tour of eight of the Bluegrass State's most esteemed bourbon distilleries, culminating in special musical performances at each location from a variety of emerging Kentucky artists. The series also features colorful cameos and conversations with some of these artists' biggest supporters - who just happen to be some of the most iconic names in music.



"This series is a celebration of artistry, music, heritage, and culture, with season one dedicated to my home state of Kentucky. I want audiences near and far to experience the richness of what this great state has to offer, and there's no one better to tell that story than Silas House. As a New York Times best-selling author, Grammy finalist, state poet-laureate, and passionate native son, he is the perfect guide to the characters, artists, and artisans of Kentucky." -



"We want this to be down-home and laid-back, the kind of show that people can watch to feel calm and comforted by music, conversation between friends, and the art of whiskey-making. I hope that every episode will feel like a big hug accompanied by the history, storytelling, and artistry that our Commonwealth offers like no other place." - Silas House | Award-Winning Author and Kentucky Poet Laureate



"Distilled in Kentucky" is created by

Filming starts on April 22, 2024. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Distilled in Kentucky," the eight-episode docuseries featuring acclaimed author and Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House, has commenced production on season one.Kentucky native House leads viewers on a cultural tour of eight of the Bluegrass State's most esteemed bourbon distilleries, culminating in special musical performances at each location from a variety of emerging Kentucky artists. The series also features colorful cameos and conversations with some of these artists' biggest supporters - who just happen to be some of the most iconic names in music."This series is a celebration of artistry, music, heritage, and culture, with season one dedicated to my home state of Kentucky. I want audiences near and far to experience the richness of what this great state has to offer, and there's no one better to tell that story than Silas House. As a New York Times best-selling author, Grammy finalist, state poet-laureate, and passionate native son, he is the perfect guide to the characters, artists, and artisans of Kentucky." - David Helmers | Producer, Distilled in Kentucky"We want this to be down-home and laid-back, the kind of show that people can watch to feel calm and comforted by music, conversation between friends, and the art of whiskey-making. I hope that every episode will feel like a big hug accompanied by the history, storytelling, and artistry that our Commonwealth offers like no other place." - Silas House | Award-Winning Author and Kentucky Poet Laureate"Distilled in Kentucky" is created by David Helmers, the visionary behind the acclaimed Railbird Music Festival, who serves as Executive Producer alongside Ben Franzen for production company School of Humans and Emmy-nominated producer Matt Harrigan.Filming starts on April 22, 2024.



