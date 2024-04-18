Grateful Dead Release From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share, 16 Newly Unearthed Session Recordings Out Now





The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, with Rhino's surprise release of From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share, the Grateful Dead vaults have once again been opened. Featuring 16 newly unearthed session recordings, the digital collection brings listeners directly into San Francisco's Coast Recorders during the spring of 1974, revealing the band's real-time process as they crafted such eternal staples as "Scarlet Begonias," "Ship Of Fools," "China Doll," "U.S. Blues," "Unbroken Chain" and more that would make up their classic From The Mars Hotel LP. The evolution of all of those songs and other album highlights is charted throughout this fourth edition of the band's fan-favorite Angel's Share series. Like previous installments that accompanied milestone reissues of Workingman's Dead, American Beauty and Wake Of The Flood, From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share brings together hours of expertly-curated outtakes, alternate versions, acoustic mixes, unexpected moments and revelations that have never been heard or available on DSPs until now.As these Angel's Share recordings further showcase, the Grateful Dead were cooking with gas in the runup to From The Mars Hotel. The band had successfully emerged from a series of hectic, harrowing times, and would soon follow their transformative Wake Of The Flood with this second self-released album from their very own Grateful Dead Records. During the mere eight months that had passed between the two beloved LPs, the group also played some of their most exploratory live music and largest venues to date, famously amplified by the homemade, 75-ton Wall of Sound that they debuted on March 23rd, 1974. While several of the album's formative songs would first be introduced into setlists along that season's tour, the Grateful Dead spent two months recording and honing them in the studio for the album.In honor of its 50th Anniversary, From The Mars Hotel has also been reissued and expanded with rediscovered material and rarities. Out June 21st via Rhino, six days before the album's original release five decades ago, From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) features remastered audio by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer David Glasser, with Plangent Processes tape restoration and speed correction. Produced for release by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Audio Archivist, David Lemieux, the deluxe edition includes demos of "China Doll" and "Wave That Flag" - the song that became "U.S. Blues" - as well as a previously unreleased live performance of the Grateful Dead at University of Nevada-Reno on 5/12/1974, where a massive wind storm was no match for the Wall of Sound.Furthermore, From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Remaster) will be released on June 21st as a single 180-gram black vinyl LP, limited edition Neon Pink vinyl, limited edition "Ugly Rumors" custom vinyl exclusive to Dead.net, and a specially-designed picture disc created in partnership with zoetrope pioneer Drew Tetz. When viewed with a camera or strobe, the zoetrope LP will appear to animate, and can be pre-ordered now along with the rest of From The Mars Hotel (50th Anniversary Remaster) variants.As part of From The Mars Hotel's 50th Anniversary celebration, the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast is unlocking the many secrets behind the album. Along with a track-by-track breakdown of the LP, the podcast's ninth season is currently telling the story of the Wall of Sound, with archival audio of its mastermind - legendary LSD chemist Owsley Stanley - and new interviews with those who made the game-changing, larger-than-life speaker system a reality. With five million downloads and counting, new episodes of Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast will continue to premiere every other week.

From The Mars Hotel: The Angel's Share
Scarlet Begonias (Takes 1 & 2)
Scarlet Begonias (Alternate Mix)
China Doll (Acoustic Mix)
Money Money (Alternate Version)
Loose Lucy (Alternate Mix)
Ship Of Fools (Take 7)
Ship Of Fools (Alternate Mix)
U.S. Blues (Takes 1 & 2)
U.S. Blues (Take 4)
U.S. Blues (Take 8)
Pride Of Cucamonga (Take 1)
Pride Of Cucamonga (Alternate Mix)
Unbroken Chain (Take 1)
Unbroken Chain (Take 5)
Unbroken Chain (Take 6)
Unbroken Chain (Alternate Mix)

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 59th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.



