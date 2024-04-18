Vancouver, Canada Skatepunk Band The Corps Debuts New Song "Dog Of War"



The track marks the first new music since the addition of new members and Vancouver punk rock veterans

Stream "Dog Of War" here: https://bfan.link/dog-of-war.



Speaking on the track, the band says, "The comic book mask of 'Dog of War' is about Orion, the son of Darkseid. He was raised by his enemy Highfather as part of an exchange with his son Scott Free, so a peace treaty could be formed between the two nemeses.



The song itself embodies the height of the inevitable rage that consumes a person who's been living their life with no recognizable traits or practices. Knowing you're an alien, knowing you're different."



Lineup:

Dan Garrison - Lead Vocals, Guitar



Dave Derksen - Bass, Vocals

Dan Stenning - Drums, Vocals



The Corps is a melodic skatepunk band from Vancouver, Canada. Examining personal and societal issues through the lens of the DC comic book universe, the band has seen international success with their unique lyrical content. Told from the perspective of heroes and villains alike, each song contains a fantastical tale that encourages repeat listens and exploration into the featured themes.



Initially self-releasing two EPs, In Brightest Day (2015) and In Blackest Night (2016), The Corps released their first full-length album Tales From 2814 (2018) to great acclaim on Montreal's Thousand Islands Records. The art for all three releases was crafted by famed comic artist Troy Nixey, an extreme point of pride for the band. The Corps emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with an EP entitled From Oblivion (2022), helping solidify a partnership with Merit-Based Booking and a subsequent European tour in 2023.



The Corps have had the honour of playing alongside many of their biggest influences including Propagandhi, Mad Caddies, Belvedere, Satanic Surfers, D.O.A., Chixdiggit, Gob, and The Dreadnoughts, to name but a few. They have graced many festival stages, such as the Mad Ones Festival in Luxembourg, Pouzza Fest in Montreal, and headlined the SoGnar Festival in Calgary.



The Corps are very excited for the upcoming year, as their much anticipated sophomore album will be released this year on Thousand Islands Records. Watch for the band on an Eastern Canada tour with Darko and a Western Canada tour with Authority Zero, in May and June, respectively.



'Dog of War" Lyrics:

I'll strip the bone of flesh

Bark 'til there's nothing left

I'm waiting in the dark

My bite it leaves a mark

Attracted to the gun

I know I'm not your son

It's chaos inside

Saw it coming at me faster than a lightray

My reaction no intent just straight up blind rage

I'll take the throat

This can happen when you don't know where you come from

Does it ever pass with time or father to son

I'll take the heart



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecorps2814/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecorps2814/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thecorps2814

