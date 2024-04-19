Lava La Rue Shares New Single And Video For 'Humanity'





Lava La Rue / STARFACE (Dirty Hit) Tracklisting:

A Star

Better ft Cuco

Manifestation Manifesto

Push N Shuv

STARFACE's Descent ft tendai

Aerial Head



Friendship's Death (1987)

FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & Feux

INTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON!

LOVEBITES

CHANGE

Humanity

Second Hand Sadness ft yunè pinku

Shell Of You

Sandown Beach

Celestial Destiny ft bb sway



A defining talent on London's music scene - and a founding member of NiNE8 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lava La Rue has just shared their new single Humanity ahead of their eagerly awaited debut album. The single, from the album Starface, is their most vulnerable offering yet. Following a very literal experience of losing a friendship to addiction, the song is also steeped in positivity; reframing a difficult time with sentiments of hope - a reminder not to give up on humanity, even when you feel humanity has given up on you. "Humanity" arrives after the incredible "Push N Shuv" - a culmination of Lava La Rue's remarkable journey, marked by a fusion of genres, unapologetic self-expression, and a unique sonic identity.The single lands alongside a candid live video; Lava La Rue's first-ever performance of the track at Biig Piig's Gaza Aid Benefit earlier this year, montaged between fan-submitted-home videos of what humanity looks like to them. With this "Humanity" and the accompanying visual, Lava aims to spark hope and change:"This might be the most vulnerable I've ever been on a song. The verses follow a very literal experience about losing a friendship to addiction, but every time the chorus hits, it evolves into a response/reminder to not give up on humanity even when you feel like humanity has given up on you.It's about cherishing the everyday moments/connections that let you know that there is just as much light as there is dark…and using those moments to restore your energy so you have the will to keep fighting for what you believe in.The most radical thing we can do right now is to keep giving a f. To keep pointing out all the good stuff amongst the bad. People on both sides try and make us feel futile by preaching about peace and love but if we don't - who will? I guarantee the hope that "things can get better - how can I make this happen" will get us further that "it's all fed" The most radical thing is to keep loving."STARFACE is a conceptual psychedelic sci-fi romance album centered around the narrative of an eponymous gender-fluid musical space alien sent to planet Earth to study the reasons why humans are so self-destructive. This thematic exploration adds an intriguing layer to the album, promising listeners an immersive experience that goes beyond the boundaries of conventional music storytelling. As Lava La Rue's debut LP, STARFACE is undoubtedly set to make a significant impact on the music landscape, solidifying their status as an ever-growing artist to watch in 2024.Lava La Rue / STARFACE (Dirty Hit) Tracklisting:A Star Journey Begins…Better ft CucoManifestation ManifestoPush N ShuvSTARFACE's Descent ft tendaiAerial Head Poison Cookie ft Audrey NunaFriendship's Death (1987)FLUORESCENT / Beyond Space ft NiNE8 & FeuxINTERPLANETARY HOPPIN ft So!YoON!LOVEBITESCHANGEHumanitySecond Hand Sadness ft yunè pinkuShell Of YouSandown BeachCelestial Destiny ft bb swayA defining talent on London's music scene - and a founding member of NiNE8 Collective - West London native Lava La Rue is a true creative powerhouse. Equally recognized for their artistic vision, Lava's directorial work has ended up with them being co-signed by the Tate Modern, heading talks at the BFI, and creatively directing a Live TV performance for the 2023 Brit Awards. Since their 2018 online debut performing single "Widdit" on Colors Berlin they've released four critically-acclaimed EPs, each navigating their upbringing and influences that range from Gorillaz to the Clash and David Bowie. In 2022, with the genre-bending Hi Fidelity EP, Lava began transforming their sound into something more guitar-driven, a transitional project that features collaborations with Foster The People's Isom Innis and Biig Piig. "I wanted to drop one last project that acts as the bridge between the Lava that debuted, the one everyone knows, and the person I'm becoming," they explained, and this year they're finally fully diving into a blend of alternative indie and psychedelic rock; binding together a generation of listeners who've long sought something queer and gear shifting in that space. Lava La Rue's long-awaited debut album STARFACE is an epic sci-fi-inspired adventure that, at its lyrical core, is concerned about what makes us human. Exploring various genre influences from funk to dance to alt-rock and featuring collaborations from Cuco, Audrey Nuna, tendai, and more, Lava La Rue has marked their arrival with their eyes set on world domination.



