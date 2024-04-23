Lonesome Day Records' All-Star Bluegrass Tribute To Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Bluegrass, Coming July 12, 2024





Produced by Randall Deaton (Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, Blue Moon Rising), and engineered by Deaton, Jimmy Nutt, and Gary Nichols, the project first came to life back in 2012. A few tracks were cut, but other commitments got in the way and life moved on. Deaton acquired a business called Lake Fanny Hooe Resort and Campground located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and that kept the album on the back burner. Several years later, Deaton's commitment to the tribute was reignited in part by the enthusiasm of engineer Jimmy Nutt (Jason Isbell, The Dead South, The



The album's first single, "Ramblin' Gamblin' Man," (released on February 23) gives listeners a taste of what's in store. Featuring American Idol star Bo Bice, the record is drawing large streaming numbers and media attention. Melissa Clarke (Americana Highways) calls the track "nonstop … sexy, smoky," noting it includes "frenzied guitar and mandolin and whirls of the banjo." Bice excels with an edgy vocal that sizzles.



SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS also showcases vocal performances by Grammy-award winner, Kentucky



Nearly 30 of the best and brightest Bluegrass musicians brought their talents to SBB. On Guitar are Richard Bennett, Shawn Brock, Larry Cordle, Stephen Mougin, and Gary Nichols. Mandolin players include Shawn Brock, Jeff Parker, Tony Robertson, and Darrell Webb. Richard Bailey and Ned Luberecki played Banjo, and on Bass are Mike Bub, Mike Flemming, and



SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS Track List

Long Twin

Turn The Page (Gary Nichols)

Hollywood Nights (Shonna Tucker)

Against The Wind (Tim Shelton)

You'll Accompany Me (Keith Garrett)

We've Got

Ramblin' Gamblin' Man (Bo Bice)

Betty Lou's Gettin' Out

Main Street (Josh Shilling)

Even Now (Tim Stafford)

Feel Like A Number (Robert Hale)

Roll Me Away (Bill Taylor)

Night Moves (Larry Cordle)



SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS has broad appeal and should charm Seger fans and Bluegrass lovers alike. For engineer Jimmy Nutt, the recordings offered a chance to reunite in the studio with several players and singers. "I am so grateful to Randall for letting me work on this. It was an incredible experience." For Deaton, "capturing the power and essence of these classic Rock songs in a Bluegrass presentation was a challenge. But the result goes to prove that the skills of top-tier Bluegrass musicians and vocalists are unmatched. I hope folks enjoy listening to it as much as we all enjoyed making it." SBB was created at the Lonesome Day Recording Studio in Booneville, KY and The NuttHouse Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, AL. Follow Lonesome Day Records on their website, Facebook, and YouTube.



The label's artists have also made appearances on national television shows, including Eaglesmith on The Late Show with David Letterman, Shotgun Holler on The Josh Wolf Show, and Borges' song "I'll Show You How" featured in the premiere of the NBC series, The Night Shift. Lonesome Day Records has maintained a strong presence on Sirius/XM Radio over the last two decades. After a period of dormancy, the label will be releasing new projects in 2024, bringing the best of Bluegrass/Americana music to the marketplace.



