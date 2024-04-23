J Balvin Returns With Another Iconic "Out Of This World" Performance On Weekend 2 Of The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival





With no signs of slowing down, his Coachella performances mark his final shows in the US before embarking on his highly anticipated "Que Bueno Volver a Verte" International Tour. The tour will kick-off on Friday, April 26 in Frankfurt, Germany and will span the world's most iconic arenas across 20 European cities. Tickets and VIP packages are now available, please visit JBalvin.com for dates and additional information. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following his groundbreaking first weekend performance, global superstar and multi-Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist J Balvin returned to the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival for a sensational encore performance tonight. With an electrifying entrance aboard a UFO, J Balvin once again captivated the crowd with his notorious energy and iconic stage presence; delivering another unforgettable one-hour set under the desert stars. Fans eagerly anticipated his return to the stage all week long, especially after his jaw-dropping performance during the first weekend when he surprised audiences with Jowell & Randy and De La Ghetto to perform his latest sensation "Triple S," and multi-Grammy award-winning rapper and Academy Award, Golden Globe, and SAG award-winning actor Will Smith for an out-of-this-world rendition of the iconic hit, Grammy award-winning song "Men in Black."Opening with his iconic hit "Mi Gente," fans embarked on a galactic journey through his chart-topping albums and hits which included beloved fan-favourites "In Da Ghetto," "Dientes," "Rojo," and "I Like It." J Balvin next shocked audiences by bringing out the Argentine urban-pop sensation, María Becerra. Together, the duo captivated audiences with their iconic hit, "¿Que Más Pues?," making for yet another unforgettable night in the Coachella Valley fueled by Latin superpower and infectious energy.The stage came alive with a larger-than-life production, featuring a giant robotic alien affectionately named Enzo—a heartfelt tribute to J Balvin's cherished late dog—and a towering inflatable alien head, immersing the audience in the extraterrestrial atmosphere. Vetements customized a special performance look for J Balvin, who also rocked his unreleased Air Jordan 3 Rios, as he led a troupe of alien dancers through the electrifying lasers and fog; transporting the crowd to a realm beyond the stars.Fans had the exclusive chance to get their hands on the debut of a limited-edition J Balvin alien-themed merch line, available for purchase via the Coachella YouTube livestream.With no signs of slowing down, his Coachella performances mark his final shows in the US before embarking on his highly anticipated "Que Bueno Volver a Verte" International Tour. The tour will kick-off on Friday, April 26 in Frankfurt, Germany and will span the world's most iconic arenas across 20 European cities. Tickets and VIP packages are now available, please visit JBalvin.com for dates and additional information.



