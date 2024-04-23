Giovannie & The Hired Guns To Release New Album 'Land Of The Lost'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Giovannie and The Hired Guns have announced the September
13 release of their new album Land of the Lost via Tejano Punk Boyz/Crush South/Warner Music
Nashville.
Along with the announcement, the band shares their blissed-out new single "Chiquita," a Latin-meets-disco banger that sets the tone for a group redefining what it means to be a Texas
band. This summer the band will embark on a tour across the west, with stops in Dallas, Colorado Springs, Seattle, Sacramento, Las Vegas
and more. View a full list of tour dates below.
Bandleader Giovannie Yanez on the new single: "We set out writing 'Chiquita' as this sexy song, and it turned out just how we wanted it to. It was really fun to make - all the guys in the band jammed out really hard, and it was awesome. This song is about showing your haters that you're going to make it, one way or another."
Produced by Johnny K (Megadeth, Disturbed, Sevendust, Plain White T's), Land of the Lost is Giovannie and The Hired Guns' fourth full-length and second LP since signing with Warner Music
Nashville through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Warner Music
Latina. Continuing their colossal rise, the band returns with an album that pushes the boundaries with even more intensity, pairing explosive riffs and unforgettable hooks with their most brutally honest songwriting to date. Land of the Lost channels painful self-reflection into songs with all the raw exuberance of a fist-pumping party anthem, supplying the kind of catharsis that can only come from exorcising your demons and bravely moving toward a better future.
The follow-up to 2022's Tejano Punk Boyz, Land of the Lost finds Giovannie and The Hired Guns doubling down on the freewheeling attitude they first embraced in their earliest days as a band. "From the beginning I told the guys not to worry about sounding too rock or too country on this record," Yanez recalls. "We just went in there and had fun and didn't let anything hold us back, and because of that the album shows the full range of what we can do as a band."
Since their inception in 2015, Giovannie and The Hired Guns has made a blockbuster career out of wildly defying expectations. Almost
entirely by word of mouth, the Texas-based five-piece ascended from can't-miss regional act to taking the stage at major festivals and arenas across the country, drawing a crowd that ranges from cowboys to metalheads to skate punks. The New Yorker has called them "one of the most entertaining bands on rock radio," and New Noise Magazine hailed their "invigorating mix of southern rock, country, stoner metal, and Latino
hip hop." Winning the 2023 iHeartRadio Music
Award for Best New Artist in Alternative & Rock, the band shattered records when their smash single "Ramon Ayala" climbed to #1 on the Active Rock Radio
Chart and the Alternative Radio
Chart, marking the first time in over 15 years that an artist's first career-charting radio single reached the top spot on both tallies.
Looking back on the making of Land of the Lost, Yanez says the album helped to clarify his overall mission and vision for the band. "This record made me want to keep putting out songs that are fun and serious at the same time," he says. "I want to show everyone that it's okay to feel sad and out of place, but that doesn't mean you can't have a good time—it's all a part of being human."
Land of the Lost Tracklist:
1. Cheap Tequila
2. Quitter
3. Talk Dirty
4. Great Escape
5. Chiquita
6. Good Day
7. Pineapple Sunshine
8. Letcha Down
9. Over And Over
10. Land Of The Lost
11. We Never Change
12. You
Giovannie and The Hired Guns 2024 Tour Dates:
April 24 - Stephenville, TX - LJT's 35th Annual Texas Music
Festival (Melody Mountain Ranch)
April 25 - Katy, TX - Home Run Dugout
April 26 - Marble Falls, TX - Putters and Gutters
April 27 - Midland, TX - Tailgate
May 2 - Stillwater, OK - Calf Fry Festival
May 3 - Manhattan, KS - The Hat
May 4 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
May 16 - Little
Rock, AR - Revolution Music
Room
May 17 - Dardanelle, AR - Front Street Grill
May 18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
May 26 - Dallas, TX - Carne Asada Fest
June 14 - Waco, TX - The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill
June 15 - Midlothian, TX - Union 28
June 20 - Filer, ID - Hwy 30 Music
Fest
June 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Country Music
Cookout
June 22 - Helena, MT - Lewis and Clark Brewery
June 23 - Bozeman, MT - The Rialto Theatre
June 26 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station
June 27 - Casper, WY - The Gaslight Social
June 28 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater
June 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black
Sheep
July 18 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
July 19 - Redmond, OR - FairWell Music
Festival
July 20 - Seattle, WA - Madame
Lou's
July 21 - Medford, OR - Rocky Tonk Saloon
July 23 - Las Vegas, NV - 24 Oxford
July 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
July 26 - Hays, KS - Fox Theatre
September
1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
October 11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival