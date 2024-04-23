Baroness Add New Dates To US Summer Tour In Support Of Latest Album 'Stone'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Baroness continue to add new tour dates in support of their latest album, STONE, with the U.S. getting a new round of Summer outings in support of the critically-acclaimed collection.
In a statement, Baroness
said "We are gearing up for our first big summer tour in the U.S. in five years, and we're incredibly exciting to be playing so many cities that we have never played before, and returning to so many that we haven't spent nearly enough time visiting. Come out and join us! Till the wheels fall off…"
Tickets for the newly announced U.S. dates are on-sale this Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time.
The band is also offering a STONE pre-show experience, which includes one general admission ticket, a three-song pre-show acoustic performance, one exclusive art print (printed by Nightswim), a Baroness
slipmat, commemorative VIP laminate, the ability to have two Baroness
items signed, and early entry to the venue, as well as a dedicated VIP host.
Baroness
- U.S. Summer Tour dates:
May 31 Portland, ME State
Theatre
June 1 Norwalk, CT District Music
Hall
June 2 Rochester, NY Essex
June 4 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
June 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre
June 7 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
June 8 Palatine, IL Durty Nellie's
June 9 Chicago, IL House of Blues
June 10 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
June 12 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
June 14 Memphis, TN Growlers
June 15 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
June 17 Little
Rock, AR The Hall
June 18 Nashville, TN The Basement East
June 19 Birmingham, AL Saturn
June 21 Richmond, VA The Broadberry
June 22 Charlottesville, VA The Jefferson Theater
June 23 Silver
Spring, MD The Fillmore
June 24 Millvale, PA Mr. Small's Theater
June 26 Patchogue, NY 89 North
June 27 Bensalem, PA Broken Goblet
June 30 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater
The band continue their Summer trek with the Sweet Oblivion Tour, Baroness' first European tour in support of STONE. Tickets for all European dates are on-sale now.
Baroness
- European Summer Tour dates:
July 24 Vienna, AT Simm City
July 26 Plovdiv, BG Hills of Rock *
July 28 Zagreb, HR Vintage Industrial Bar
July 30 Budapest, HU A38 Ship
August 1 Transylvania, RO Rockstadt Extreme *
August 2 Wacken, DE Wacken Open Air *
August 3 Karlsruhe, DE Substage
August 5 Saarbrucken, DE Garage
August 6 Aschaffenburg, DE Colos-Saal
August 8 Hradec Kralové, CZ Brutal Assault *
August 9 Leipzig, DE Werk 2
August 11 Kortrijk, BE Alcatraz Open Air *
August 13 Nijmegen, NL Doornroosje
August 15 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent *
August 16 Southampton, UK The 1865
August 18 Carhaix, FR Motocultor Festival *
*-Festival appearance
Recorded in a remote cabin on the border of Pennsylvania and New York, Baroness' self-produced STONE marked a shift for the band, with Baroness
self-producing the 10-song album in a departure from their recent collections. At the time of the album announcement, John Baizley explained that "an important through line in Baroness
is we don't like to repeat ourselves. It's all about the willingness to take risks. So we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. STONE is a lot more alive, more direct."
Featured on recent covers of Kerrang!, Revolver, Rock Zone and Rock Tribune, critics and fans have embraced Baroness' DIY approach. Pitchfork said "Baroness remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia," while Metal Hammer noted "Baroness' sixth studio album is another wonderful journey through myriad emotions."
Founded in 2003, Baroness
is John Baizley (vocals/guitar), Gina Gleason (guitar), Nick Jost (bass) and Sebastian
Thomson (drums). The Philadelphia-meets-Brooklyn foursome have released six full-length albums to date: STONE (2023), Gold & Grey (2019), Purple (2015), Yellow & Green (2012), Blue Record (2009), and the Red Album (2007). Throughout their career, they've garnered widespread acclaim, with the band's albums regularly featured on year-end best of lists, and 2017 seeing their first GRAMMY nomination. On their most recent album, STONE, Pitchfork said they "remain one of the most remarkable and capable bands at the intersection of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelia." Brooklyn Vegan described the 10-song collection as "Baroness at their most alive and direct," while Revolver
added: "STONE… is a wild ride, full of triumphant sludge metal, and soaring, shoegazing progressive rock."