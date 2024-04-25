BMG Songwriters Mura Masa, CMAT And Dave Rowntree Nominated For Ivor Novello Awards





In their 68th year, The Ivors began in 1956. Categories are judged by acclaimed music creators from The Ivors Academy and are the only awards for songwriters and composers judged by their peers. The Ivor Novello Awards will take place this year at Grosvenor House in London on May 23. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG songwriters have been nominated in three categories for this year's prestigious Ivor Novello Awards which recognize and celebrate the craft and achievements of exceptional British and Irish songwriting and composing.Award-winning singer-songwriter extraordinaire, and BMG songwriter, CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) is nominated for the coveted Best Album award for her 2023 album Crazymad, for Me. Taking to social media, CMAT wrote, "Anyone who has ever met me, ever, knows that i have wanted to win an Ivor Novello since i was 15 (I was an annoying teenager). To be nominated for best ALBUM is a dream come true in itself, but to be nominated in this specific list amongst these albums which i have listened to and deeply loved, is without a doubt the biggest honour of my career so far. I am so unbelievably chuffed."The global hit 'Boy's A Liar Pt 2' performed by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice and written by acclaimed BMG songwriter Mura Masa is nominated for the PRS For Music Most Performed Work. The song, released in February 2023 became a worldwide hit achieving top 10 chart results for the artists involved as well as becoming Platinum certified in the US. Guernsey-born electronic music producer and songwriter Mura Masa and PinkPantheress were also nominated in 2022 for Best Contemporary Song for the viral hit, 'Just For Me'.Written by Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and legendary BMG songwriter Dave Rowntree, Blur's 'The Narcissist' is nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically. The lead single from Blur's 2023 Number One album, The Ballad of Darren, it marked the first new music from the band since 2015. Dave Rowntree is a founding member and the longstanding drummer and percussionist in the iconic band Blur.In their 68th year, The Ivors began in 1956. Categories are judged by acclaimed music creators from The Ivors Academy and are the only awards for songwriters and composers judged by their peers. The Ivor Novello Awards will take place this year at Grosvenor House in London on May 23.



