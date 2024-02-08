Jesse Dayton Drops New Single 'Angel In My Pocket' From Highly Anticipated Album





Helmed by acclaimed producer Shooter Jennings, this album is a deeper dive into Dayton's blues roots, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year," alongside Samantha Fish. With three decades of musical evolution, guitar marvels



Standing tall alongside Texas' outlaw music legends such as Billy Joe Shaver, Doug Sahm, and Kinky Friedman,



Crafted with producer Shooter Jennings, renowned for his Grammy-winning work with artists Brandi Carlisle and



The world debut of The







TOUR DATES:

4/25 New Orleans LA Broadside Buy tickets ** here.



Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish:

5/16 Sydney AUS Metro Theatre

5/17 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach

5/18 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach

5/21 St. Kilda AUS Memo

5/22 FreS Freo Social

5/24 Adelaide AUS The Gov

5/25 Melbourne AUS Corner Hotel





6/9

6/11 Phoenix, AZ Rhythm Room

6/12 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

6/14 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage

6/15 San Luis Obispo, CA Live Oak

6/16 West Hollywood, CA Whisky A Go Go

6/19 San Francisco, CA Great American

6/21 Portland, OR The Showdown

6/22 Prosser, WA Vintner's Village

6/23 Seattle, WA Nectar Lounge

8/2/24 - Billings, MT - Yee-Haw Hee-Haw New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Outlaw country/punk badass, songwriter, and guitar virtuoso Jesse Dayton has announced the release of his latest single, "Angel in My Pocket," from his highly anticipated album, The Hard Way Blues, set to hit shelves on May 31st via Hardcharger / Blue Élan Records.Helmed by acclaimed producer Shooter Jennings, this album is a deeper dive into Dayton's blues roots, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year," alongside Samantha Fish. With three decades of musical evolution, guitar marvels Jesse Dayton, Ian Moore, and Johnny Moeller—seasoned veterans of Austin's vibrant music scene and the hallowed Antone's nightclub - have united as The Texas Headhunters, channeling the spirit of ZZ Top's Tres Hombres era with their inaugural performance on April 25th in New Orleans - stay tuned for exciting new music and tour announcements this Fall. Fresh off an intimate showcase alongside Lyle Lovett at Houston's Anderson Fair, Jesse is primed for his Road to Redemption record release tour, commencing in Carlsbad, NM, on June 7th. See below for tour dates.Standing tall alongside Texas' outlaw music legends such as Billy Joe Shaver, Doug Sahm, and Kinky Friedman, Jesse Dayton is renowned for his masterful guitar prowess and innovative style. A trailblazer in merging Texas Rockabilly and Country with Punk Rock through his band, the Road Kings, Dayton's groundbreaking approach led to collaborations with icons like Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Beyond his storied solo career, Dayton's musical journey spans genres, from work with punk originators X to crafting memorable soundtracks for Rob Zombie's horror films under alter egos like Banjo & Sullivan and Captain Clegg. With a diverse repertoire straddling, stretching, and embracing outlaw country, rockabilly, punk, honky-tonk, blues, and soul, Dayton defies categorization while maintaining his signature sound.Crafted with producer Shooter Jennings, renowned for his Grammy-winning work with artists Brandi Carlisle and Tanya Tucker, The Hard Way Blues is a significant milestone in Jesse Dayton's esteemed career. Recorded in the heart of Hollywood, Dayton and Jennings meticulously sculpted this rootsy gem, drawing from timeless Americana influences. Inspired by the raw authenticity of '70s Dylan, the soulful melodies of old Texas blues, and legendary guitar sounds ranging from Freddie King to Jimmy Page, the album showcases Dayton's versatility and artistry. With storytelling prowess akin to Ray Wylie Hubbard or Townes Van Zandt, The Hard Way Blues seamlessly refines Dayton's signature rowdy sound into an irresistibly melodic collection of American music.The world debut of The Texas Headhunters! Ian Moore, Jesse Dayton, and Johnny Moeller—three guitar virtuosos with roots deeply entwined with Austin's legendary Antone's nightclub. Founder Clifford Antone played a pivotal role in shaping their careers. Ian Moore, renowned for his soulful blues-rock style; Jesse Dayton, Grammy-nominated outlaw punk legend; and Johnny Moeller, acclaimed member of The Fabulous Thunderbirds, all began their musical journey 30 years ago at Antone's, contributing to the rich tapestry of Austin's musical legacy. Witnessing them share the stage for the first time, following day one of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, promises an unforgettable experience. Look out for new music and tour dates this Fall. Jesse Dayton is gearing up for an electrifying North American tour, kicking off with a series of concerts across the Western United States in June. Ticket information available below.TOUR DATES:4/25 New Orleans LA Broadside Buy tickets ** here.Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish:5/16 Sydney AUS Metro Theatre5/17 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach5/18 Broadbeach AUS Blues on Broadbeach5/21 St. Kilda AUS Memo Music Hall5/22 FreS Freo Social5/24 Adelaide AUS The Gov5/25 Melbourne AUS Corner Hotel Jesse Dayton solo:6/9 Santa Fe, NM Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery6/11 Phoenix, AZ Rhythm Room6/12 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole6/14 Ramona, CA Ramona Mainstage6/15 San Luis Obispo, CA Live Oak Music Festival 20246/16 West Hollywood, CA Whisky A Go Go6/19 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall6/21 Portland, OR The Showdown6/22 Prosser, WA Vintner's Village6/23 Seattle, WA Nectar Lounge8/2/24 - Billings, MT - Yee-Haw Hee-Haw



