Pearl Shares Fierce Pop Anthem 'Orbit'





'Orbit' is a vibrant, spacey anthem filled with joyous performances, danceable rhythms and soaring synth arrangements. With steady verses exploding into vivid choruses, PEARL swirls through infectious melodies, reverberant, driven drums and the subtle glamour of twinkling pads. Soft arpeggiated runs and oscillating patterns expand the sound further, building up the atmosphere without limiting the excitement of the lead vocal.



PEARL explains, "They're the centre of your universe, but they won't let you in. Orbiting around their mental health, they keep you at arms length. You're not going anywhere, you wait for them to let you into their world. Orbit' is an upbeat and synthy declaration of love and steadfastness in the face of difficult times." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Instilling excitement in tastemakers since her debut EP 'Where I Go', PEARL's balance of angelic classically-trained vocals and rich alt-pop synth design has become an exciting prospect. Now beginning a new narrative with the recent single 'Body Parts' and new track 'Orbit', the artist continues to dive deep into the juxtaposing sounds she brings together, with lyrics that take you on a distinctive sonic journey.'Orbit' is a vibrant, spacey anthem filled with joyous performances, danceable rhythms and soaring synth arrangements. With steady verses exploding into vivid choruses, PEARL swirls through infectious melodies, reverberant, driven drums and the subtle glamour of twinkling pads. Soft arpeggiated runs and oscillating patterns expand the sound further, building up the atmosphere without limiting the excitement of the lead vocal.PEARL explains, "They're the centre of your universe, but they won't let you in. Orbiting around their mental health, they keep you at arms length. You're not going anywhere, you wait for them to let you into their world. Orbit' is an upbeat and synthy declaration of love and steadfastness in the face of difficult times."



