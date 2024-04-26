



Collins is a singer, songwriter, author, activist and poet, and deemed "the ageless wild angel of pop" by the New York Times. AllMusic's Shane Haney shares that her "blend of folk and meditative music paints a tapestry of soft, nurturing colors that transcends the mind of the listener and seeks one's soul." This unique and instantly recognizable sound is on full display with Collins' new Wildflowers concert special.

Watch Preview Clip:



Accompanied by the Harlem Chamber Players, Collins sings her artful, self-penned Wildflower originals, "Since You Asked," "Sky Fell," and "Albatross." She also incorporates her chart-topping, Grammy-winning rendition of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" along with songwriter/poet/musician Leonard Cohen's "Priests," "Sisters of Mercy," and "Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye."



Featuring additional favorites such as "



A 7-time GRAMMY nominee, Collins is an award-winning folk singer-songwriter who has released 55 recordings during her prolific career. She has released six albums since 2015 alone, and her 2023 album Spellbound is her first of all original, self-penned songs. Recent features and profiles include the New York Times, New York Magazine, People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, World Café and WNYC to name a few. Collins is also a published author, filmmaker, keynote speaker for mental health and podcast host.



Judy Collins: Wildflowers in Concert is supplied by Wildflower Records in association with American Public Television's Premium Service, a co-production, co-financing and acquisition fund that provides fundraising specials to member stations, now in its 35th season. With the financial backing of their public television client stations, APT Premium Service has secured many of public television's most prestigious and highest-rated programs.



American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen, Rick Steves' Europe, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, My Life is Murder, Pati's Mexican Table,



SONG LIST - "Mountain Girl":



FROM WILDFLOWERS:

"Michael from Mountains"

"Since You Asked"

"Sisters of Mercy"

"Priests"

"Kerry Dancers" - a capella

"Lasso! di donna"

"Both Sides Now"

"La Chanson des Vieux Amants"

"Sky Fell"

"Albatross"

"Hey, That's No Way to Say Goodbye"



BONUS SONGS:

"

