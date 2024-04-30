Then Comes Silence Presents 'Stay Strange' Ft. Dusty Gannon Of Vision Video; Now Touring USA In Support Of New 'Trickery' Album





With its memorable chorus chant "Stay strange and pure at heart", the vocals are grounded firmly on an energetic backbeat by drummer Jonas Fransson, rhythmic guitar lines by Hugo Zombie and Svenson's own solid basslines.



"'Stay Strange!' is the call that Dusty Gannon of Vision Video shouts after every show," explains TCS frontman Alex Svenson. "When we returned home from our last tour with them, I began working on the song and made it a tribute to the post-punk/goth scene. It was also a natural choice to invite Dusty to sing the chorus."



Lifted from their seventh album 'Trickery', released earlier this month via Metropolis Records, here are 13 lush cavernous tracks. Apart from Gannon, this recording also features guest appearances by Gözde Duzer of Aux Animaux, Emma Nylén (Emmon) and Jörgen Wall of Whale, Thåström.



Recorded by Jörgen Wall (Jay-Jay Johanson, The Hellacopters) over three days at Stockholm's Kapsylen Studio and mixed by Tom van Heesch (Rammstein, Apocalyptica, Backyard Babies), this album was mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers (Rammstein, Amaranthe, Ville Valo, The Rasmus, Apocalyptica). Ahead of the album's release, Then Comes Silence released the singles 'Like a Hammer' and 'Ride or Die'.



This album celebrates friendship, unity and the feeling of belonging to a group, a tribe. Being a part of what most people would call the goth and post-punk community is, according to the band, a great privilege. After being on the road and meeting people from the music scene for so many years, the band have experienced a caring and welcoming community. Old and young. Some with a similar background and some just for the love of the music and the culture that comes with the lifestyle.



Following up their 2022 album 'Hunger', released via Nexilis Records / Schubert



Formed in Stockholm in 2012, Then Comes Silence is made up of frontman Alex Svenson, drummer Jonas Fransson and guitarist Hugo Zombie (Los Carniceros del Norte) with



After debuting with their eponymous album in 2012, Then Comes Silence put out two more albums before releasing 'Blood' via Nuclear Blast in 2016. Their subsequent 'Machine' album was jointly released via Oblivion / SPV and Metropolis Records in 2020.



Then Comes Silence has toured and played live with The Fields of the Nephilim, The Chameleons, A Place To Bury Strangers, The Bellwether Syndicate and Vision Video, as well as performing at Wave Gotik Treffen, M'era Luna, Amphi Festival, Castle Party and W-Festival.



The 'Trickery' album is out now, available on vinyl, CD and digitally everywhere, including Apple Music, Spotify and Bandcamp. Then Comes Silence is currently touring North America, joined by Vision Video, Aurelio Voltaire and Tears For The Dying.



Alex

Jonas Fransson - drums

Hugo Zombie - guitar

Dusty Gannon (Vision Video) - vocals on 'Stay Strange'

Emma Nylén (Emmon) - vocals on 'Tears and Cries', back vocals on 'Ghost House'

Gözde Duzer (Aux Animaux)- theremin on 'Stay Strange', 'Never Change'

Jörgen Wall (Whale, Thåström) - toms on 'Blind Eye'



Published by HaHa Musikförlag

Produced by Alex Svenson

Recorded by Jörgen Wall

Mixed by Tom van Heesch

Mastered by Svante Forsbäck / Chartmakers

'Like a Hammer' video directed by Johnny Nattsjö & D.K. Griftegaard

'Ride or Die' video directed by Gözde Duzer & Then Comes Silence

From 'Trickery' album, released via Metropolis Records



TOUR DATES:

April 20 - Parsippany, NJ @ Dark Force Fest

April 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo *

April 23 - Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *

April 24 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *

April 25 - Boston, MA @ Sonia *

April 26 - Lewiston, ME @ L/A Arts *

April 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB **

April 28 - Toronto , ON @

April 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

May I - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

May 2 -

May 3 - St. Louis. MO @ The Crack Fox **

May 4 - Dubuque, LA @ Fox Den Motel *

May 5- Milwaukee, WI @ The Vivarium *

May 6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room *

May 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar *

May 8 - Louisville, KY @ Art Sanctuary *

May 9 - Detroit, MI @ Smalls ***

May 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ***

May 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom ***

May 12 - TBA ***

* with Vision Video

** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire

** with Vision Video + Aurelio Voltaire + Tears For The Dying 