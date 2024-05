Dua Lipa Returns To The World-Famous Radio 1 Live Lounge For A Special Performance

Ahead of her headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 pop powerhouse, Dua Lipa, returns to the



In this 30-minute entertainment special filmed in the iconic Maida Vale Studios,











LONDON, UK (BBC/ Top40 Charts) BBC One have announced Dua Lipa Live Lounge Special, featuring Grammy and BRIT award winning artist Dua Lipa performing in the world-famous Radio 1 Live Lounge and in conversation with Radio 1's Clara Amfo.Ahead of her headline performance at Glastonbury 2024 pop powerhouse, Dua Lipa, returns to the Radio 1 Live Lounge performing new music, a classic and an incredible cover. Full track list includes: Illusion, Training Season, Happy For You, Be The One and Cleo Sol's Sunshine.In this 30-minute entertainment special filmed in the iconic Maida Vale Studios, Clara will dive into what is fast becoming a huge year for Dua, chatting about her latest album Radical Optimism, her Glastonbury headline performance, and what's next for the star. Dua Lipa says: "I'm so happy to be back in the Radio 1 Live Lounge. I love coming back and being in here, it feels like a full circle moment. It's so nice to have new songs to perform, new stories to tell, and a whole new world to dive into." Dua Lipa Live Lounge Special will broadcast on BBC One on Monday 6 May at 11.15pm BST and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. It will also be played on BBC Radio 1 at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday 7 May. Radio 1 will also host a special Dua Lipa day on Tuesday 7 May which will include an array of content, kicking off with Radio 1's Live Lounge show. At 12pm BST Rickie, Melvin and Charlie will play two tracks - Illusion and Cleo Sol's Sunshine - from Dua Lipa's special Live Lounge performance, as well as an exclusive interview with Dua Lipa, Rickie and Melvin that will broadcast for the first time.