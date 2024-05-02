Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Watch: Rhiannon Giddens Performs On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Launches PBS's 'My Music' Season Two
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rhiannon Giddens and her band were on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform "You Louisiana Man," the GRAMMY-nominated song from her GRAMMY-nominated album You're the One. You can watch it below @Top40-Charts.

The second season of the weekly PBS show My Music with Rhiannon Giddens premieres today. This six-episode season features the Silkroad Ensemble, of which Giddens is Artistic Director, and its American Railroad program. The season's first guest is pipa virtuoso Wu Man.

You're the One is Giddens' third solo studio album and her first of all original songs. This collection of twelve tunes written over the course of her career bursts with life-affirming energy, drawing from the folk music she knows so deeply and its pop descendants. The album was produced by Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Alicia Keys, Valerie June) and recorded with an ensemble including Giddens' closest musical collaborators from the past decade, a string section, and Miami Horns. The lone featured guest on the album is Jason Isbell on "Yet to Be." You can get it and hear it here.

Giddens' You're the One tour takes her to Texas for shows in Dallas and Austin this week, before heading to Louisiana for the New Orleans Jazz Festival this weekend. She performs at a number of festivals in the US and Europe this summer.







