Jamie Fine Releases Sunny New Single "You're Like"





"you're like" is an upbeat summer jam about the refreshing feeling of being with the people you love. "This song is meant for the windows down on the most beautiful day of the year, blasting it with your best friends or the love of your life," says Jamie. "It's light-hearted and so much fun for me and the band to play live."



On the process of writing "you're like," Jamie says: "'you're like' was the first song of a writing camp in LA - just me and my producer. It was our first day in California and…the cliché is true…it IS in fact sunny. We had been laughing about me entering my rock/pop punk phase as an artist and decided to give this type of song a try. What started out as a bit more of a joke turned into one of our favourite songs of the trip."



'you're like' follows singles "bulletproof," an emotional ballad about family relationships and smash single "If Anything's Left" which is certified GOLD in Canada. All featured on the forthcoming EP, these singles represent the wide range of sounds, styles, and emotions that will be a part of if this is it... out June 21st.



"It has every type of song I love to write, from pop punk to ballads. It's everything that I am as a person and, by extension, as an artist.," says Jamie.



"I've always defined myself as non-linear; neither is this project. It touches on heart break, on love, on family and so much more. It shares lessons I've learned while also admitting to still growing. For me, it feels like a project that grew with me."



"If anyone were to ever ask me again how I define my music, I'd tell them to listen to if this is it..."



Jamie Fine's music might be the only thing that's as lively as her personality. A proud open book, the Ottawa-born singer, songwriter, and artist is smart, talented, hilarious, and most of all honest. She's the kind of dynamic presence who inspires the rest of us to be a little bit louder, a tad more fearless, and just better all around. As a kid, Jamie gravitated towards music. It provided solace from bullying and moments when her family just didn't understand. In addition to listening to

