Kenzie Releases New Single And Video For "Close To You Ft. ASTN" Today

Kenzie Releases New Single And Video For "Close To You Ft. ASTN" Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter kenzie debuted her emotional new single, "close to you feat. ASTN" via Hollywood Records/Universal Music.
Written by Mackenzie Ziegler, Ellen Murphy, David Bowden, Dante Bowden, Joseph Ruffin, "close to you" is about the feeling of love and loving someone so much that you would do anything and everything for them. Alongside the new track, kenzie premiered the music video which features kenzie and ASTN singing directly to each other in harmony.

In tandem with today's release, kenzie also shared her new album, biting my tongue, will arrive on July 26. Pre-add here on Apple Music and pre-save on Amazon Music and Spotify. kenzie announced the album by sharing the album cover on Instagram. The new album is her first album to be released with Hollywood Records and follows her 2018 album, Phases. See below for the full tracklisting for the album.

Of the album announcement kenzie shared, "I am so excited to release my debut album, I've been working on it for so long now and I can't wait for my fans to hear it! biting my tongue is about not allowing myself to be a people pleaser anymore and tolerating others' behavior. It's a time in my life where I found my voice and put it into my life and my writing."

The new track follows kenzie's releases, "word vomit" and "face to face" from earlier this year as well as previous singles from last year, including "anatomy," "sickly sweet," "paper" and "100 degrees."

kenzie will also also be performing at KCRW's School Night LA showcase at Bardot Hollywood on May 13. Get tickets for the evening HERE!

biting my tongue Tracklist:
biting my tongue
bad 4 u
not around
anatomy
the me I was - explicit
word vomit - explicit
6 feet under
close to you
midnight murderer
paper - explicit
face to face
casualty






