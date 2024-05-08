Keith Urban Releases New Song "Go Home W U" With Lainey Wilson



"I wrote "GO HOME W U" in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small)," said Urban. "We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world."



He adds, "A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey. Besides the fact that I love her voice, she's got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song."

"Keith has been someone in the industry I've taken notes from for a while now," said Wilson. "From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row, he has taught me a lot. He's a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored I get to continue to learn from one of the best. Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) We see the release of Keith Urban's "GO HOME W U" with Lainey Wilson, the third song released from his forthcoming album, out this fall. The up-tempo, 'fuzzy good feeling towards all friends and strangers' song, was "not meant to be a duet," says Urban. So, when the CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson signed on, the song took shape. "GO HOME W U," follows the release of Urban's current single "Messed Up As Me" as well as the song "Straight Line," released earlier this year."I wrote "GO HOME W U" in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small)," said Urban. "We had a blast writing it. It started out as a late-night drum loop, I grabbed a bass guitar and started playing a simple recurring bass line. Before we knew it, we were writing a chorus that could be sung by any drunk person in any bar anywhere in the world."He adds, "A friend of mine suggested the idea of making the song a duet and I immediately thought of Lainey. Besides the fact that I love her voice, she's got the swagger and attitude that fit so well with the song.""Keith has been someone in the industry I've taken notes from for a while now," said Wilson. "From watching him at CMA Fest every year growing up to hearing the way he treats people up and down music row, he has taught me a lot. He's a genuine supporter of mine and I am honored I get to continue to learn from one of the best. Getting to do a song with Keith is a notch on my belt I am very proud of."



