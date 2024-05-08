Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 08/05/2024

Meghan Trainor Takes Us 'To The Moon' In New Music Video

Meghan Trainor Takes Us 'To The Moon' In New Music Video
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Meghan Trainor has delivered an out-of-this-world new music video for latest single, "To The Moon," directed by VMA award winning Philip Lopez (Selena Gomez, Renee Rapp, Lauv) and she's brought some friends along for the ride.

During an intergalactic mission, Meghan gets help from Niecy Nash, Chris Olsen, Daryl Sabara, Riley Trainor, and Brookie & Jessie.

Complete with a mid-century atomic aesthetic brought to life by creative director Lauren Dunn and razor-sharp choreography by longtime collaborator Charm La'Donna and TikTok choreography courtesy of Brookie & Jessie, the video transports viewers to outer space as Meghan works to sniff out a spy. The cinematic video is full of twists and surprises.

This Fall, Meghan will also be making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and "Lil Boo Thing" crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog.

TIMELESS TRACKLIST:
1. To The Moon
2. Been Like This with T-Pain
3. Crowded Room
4. Whoops
5. Crushin' ft. Lawrence
6. I Wanna Thank Me ft. Niecy Nash
7. Love On Hold ft. T-Pain
8. Forget How To Love
9. Rollin'
10. Maybe
11. I Get It
12. Sleepin' On Me
13. Hate it Here
14. Bestie
15. Doin' It All For You
16. Timeless






