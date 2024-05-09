The Dip Release New Single 'Doin The Thing' Ahead Of New Album





Eddy explains: "Going through the motions is not the move! "Doing The Thing" is about making the call and not beating around the bush when a relationship is clearly not working out. It doesn't feel good to be placated and strung along. Sometimes being direct is an act of kindness. We tried to embody that directness in the arrangement, no frills, no fuss, just lay it down and walk away."



The Dip will release their lush forthcoming album, Love Direction, on July 12, 2024, via Dualtone Records. The album is a dynamic 11-song collection that showcases the band's distinctive driving sound alongside moments of introspection and nuance laid bare.



The Dip is known for its poignant songwriting, detailed arrangements, and vintage sound. Featuring a three-piece horn section, the group's music harkens back to earlier soul and funk influences while hinting at the jazz foundations that brought the band's members together. Along with singer and guitarist Eddy, bassist Mark Hunter and drummer Jarred Katz are equally at home in a tight-pocketed groove as they are spacious free-improvisation. Trumpet player Brennan Carter and saxophonists Evan Smith and Levi Gillis serve as the band's melodic counterpoint, playing off Eddy's vocals to create a distinct sonic character that has drawn in millions of listeners to date. Love Direction is the follow-up to 2022's Sticking With It, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart. The Dip has over 200m career streams and has appeared at festivals such as Bourbon and Beyond, High Water, Bonnaroo, and more.



The Dip Tour Dates:

June 7 / Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre +

June 9 / Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +

June 14 / Denver, CO - The WhiskyX at Wings Over The Rockies

August 7 / Lewes, DE - Rocking The Dock

August 8 / Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

August 11 / Portland, ME - Guster's On The Ocean

August 13 / Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

August 14 / Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

August 15 / New Haven, CT - Toad's Place



October 16 / Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom #

October 18 / San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore #

October 19 / Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether #

October 20 / Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre #

October 23 / Austin, TX - Scoot Inn &

October 24 / Houston, TX - White Oak

October 25 / Dallas, TX - Granada Theater &

October 27 / Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl &

October 29 / Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %

October 30 / Philadelphia, PA - Union

November 1 / Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues %

November 2 / New York, NY - Webster Hall %

November 3 / New York, NY - Webster Hall %

November 6 / Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall %

November 8 / Chicago, IL -

November 9 / Chicago, IL -

November 10 / Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue %

November 12 / Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater %

November 13 / Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre %

November 14 / Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room %

November 16 / Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

November 17 / Seattle, WA - The Showbox %

+ supporting The Teskey Brothers

# with support from Meernaa

& with support from Parlor Greens

% with support from Jordan Mackampa. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six-piece Rhythm and Blues band The Dip have released a brand new single, "Doing The Thing." A hard-driving bass and guitar link with a powerful horn section to elevate guitarist/singer Tom Eddy's exclamation that "Your heart just ain't in it!" The track investigates relationships and the self through many different lenses and speaks to how frustration and incompatibility in a relationship can be unveiled over time.Eddy explains: "Going through the motions is not the move! "Doing The Thing" is about making the call and not beating around the bush when a relationship is clearly not working out. It doesn't feel good to be placated and strung along. Sometimes being direct is an act of kindness. We tried to embody that directness in the arrangement, no frills, no fuss, just lay it down and walk away."The Dip will release their lush forthcoming album, Love Direction, on July 12, 2024, via Dualtone Records. The album is a dynamic 11-song collection that showcases the band's distinctive driving sound alongside moments of introspection and nuance laid bare.The Dip is known for its poignant songwriting, detailed arrangements, and vintage sound. Featuring a three-piece horn section, the group's music harkens back to earlier soul and funk influences while hinting at the jazz foundations that brought the band's members together. Along with singer and guitarist Eddy, bassist Mark Hunter and drummer Jarred Katz are equally at home in a tight-pocketed groove as they are spacious free-improvisation. Trumpet player Brennan Carter and saxophonists Evan Smith and Levi Gillis serve as the band's melodic counterpoint, playing off Eddy's vocals to create a distinct sonic character that has drawn in millions of listeners to date. Love Direction is the follow-up to 2022's Sticking With It, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart. The Dip has over 200m career streams and has appeared at festivals such as Bourbon and Beyond, High Water, Bonnaroo, and more.The Dip Tour Dates:June 7 / Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre +June 9 / Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre +June 14 / Denver, CO - The WhiskyX at Wings Over The RockiesAugust 7 / Lewes, DE - Rocking The Dock Music SeriesAugust 8 / Lancaster, PA - Tellus360August 11 / Portland, ME - Guster's On The OceanAugust 13 / Nantucket, MA - The Chicken BoxAugust 14 / Nantucket, MA - The Chicken BoxAugust 15 / New Haven, CT - Toad's Place September 21 / Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond FestivalOctober 16 / Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom #October 18 / San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore #October 19 / Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether #October 20 / Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre #October 23 / Austin, TX - Scoot Inn &October 24 / Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall &October 25 / Dallas, TX - Granada Theater &October 27 / Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl &October 29 / Washington, DC - 9:30 Club %October 30 / Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer November 1 / Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues %November 2 / New York, NY - Webster Hall %November 3 / New York, NY - Webster Hall %November 6 / Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall %November 8 / Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall %November 9 / Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall %November 10 / Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue %November 12 / Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater %November 13 / Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre %November 14 / Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room %November 16 / Seattle, WA - The Showbox %November 17 / Seattle, WA - The Showbox %+ supporting The Teskey Brothers# with support from Meernaa& with support from Parlor Greens% with support from Jordan Mackampa.



