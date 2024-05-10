Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 10/05/2024

NYC Indie-Pop Artist Stella. Unveils Title Track "A Study In Balance" From Upcoming EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter stella. sets the stage for his forthcoming EP with the release of its title track, "A Study in Balance." Drawing inspiration from a diverse array of songwriters including Leonard Cohen, Brandi Carlile, Paolo Nutini, Adrianne Lenker, and Noah Kahan, stella. masterfully combines personal lyricism with finely crafted indie soundscapes to deliver relatable tracks that delve into themes of life, love, heartbreak, and growth.

"A Study in Balance," the latest single from stella., once again demonstrates his prowess in blending authentic lyrical narratives with infectious indie-pop sensibilities. Inspired by a late-night biking accident through Brooklyn, the song presents an existential crisis disguised within a playful indie-pop melody.

Reflecting on the track's themes, stella. shares, "'A Study in Balance' reminds us of one of life's major truths: From dark to light, rain to shine, and love to loss, we can only appreciate our experiences of something after knowing its opposite."

Making his debut in 2018 with the release of his EP "Amalfi" and subsequent single "Still Choose You" in 2020, stella. quickly garnered a devoted fanbase. However, life events intervened, prompting stella. to embark on a journey of self-reflection and introspection. Now, after a four-year hiatus marked by both involuntary and self-imposed exile, stella. returns with renewed passion and creativity. "A Study of Balance" follows the success of his recent single "Dreaming," which received widespread acclaim from press outlets such as Notion and FAME magazine.

With more music on the horizon, stella. is poised to continue evolving as an artist, captivating audiences with his honest lyricism and introspective storytelling.
www.musicbystella.com
www.instagram.com/_stellamusic






