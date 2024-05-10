Tommy Emmanuel Releases Newly Shot Live Performance Video For 'Bella Soave'





Regarded as a landmark album within TOMMY's body of work, Endless Road has now been newly remastered for digital outlets and will also be available for the first time ever on vinyl. The beautiful and evocative "Bella Soave" is among the album's highlights. TOMMY recalls that he wrote the song in the back of car while traveling from Soave (near Verona), where he had just spent a few days at a guitar festival, down to Rome.

"The song was written after my first visit in Soave, Italy in 1999. It was the first festival I ever played," recalls TOMMY. "I was so happy and overjoyed from the experience of the festival that I started writing when I got into the backseat of the car. We were driving from Soave down to Rome for a show and workshop, and I wrote this song on the way there. I got it finished and played it that night at the show. I tried to give it a sort of Spanish feel in the bridge because I had met a lot of Spaniards that weekend at the festival," he adds. "'Bella Soave' means 'beautiful Soave.' It's a beautiful place and has been a big part of my musical life."



ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION will include three never-before released live bonus tracks: "Mona Lisa (Live)," "Mr. Guitar (Live)," and "Morning Aire (Live)," the latter of which was unveiled on May 2.



TOMMY views Endless Road as a "wonderful album in my life and in my career. It has a lot of songs that I get asked to play, like 'The Endless Road,' 'Angelina,' '(The Man With The) Green Thumb,' and 'Mona Lisa.'" He adds that these songs "are dear to my heart and dear to my fans and friends out there."



ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION also includes his covers of "Windy & Warm" and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." In addition, the remastered album will feature a live version of "Mr. Guitar." (The studio version of the song, by TOMMY and Michael Cleveland, was released this past March as first single from the new multi-artist album WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOODBYE - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins.) TOMMY recently wrote "Mr. Guitar" in honor of his idol and music icon Chet Atkins, who called TOMMY "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen." In fact, TOMMY is one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary. Nashville and the music industry are preparing to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on June 20.



Meanwhile, TOMMY was honored this past February when he and guitar trio The String Revolution won the Grammy® Award in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" category for their unique reimagining of Johnny Cash's classic "Folsom Prison Blues." Sharing the Grammy Award with them was The Man in Black's son John Carter Cash, who produced the single. Watch the video for "Folsom Prison Blues" now.



TOMMY is also coming off a dynamic 2023. He released his acclaimed collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO to great acclaim and earned the "Lifetime Achievement" Award from The



2024 North American Tour dates:

Tuesday, May 7 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham

Wednesday, May 8 - Richmond, VA -Carpenter Theatre

Thursday, May 9 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic Theatre

Friday, May 10 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic Theatre

Saturday, May 11 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

Sunday, May 12 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 14 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

Wednesday, May 15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

Thursday, May 16 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

Friday, May 17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Saturday, May 18 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Sunday, May 19 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

Wednesday, May 22 - St Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, May 23 - Oshawa, ON - Regent Theatre

Monday, June 17 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

Tuesday, June 18 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

Sunday, June 23 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Wednesday, October 9 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

Thursday, October 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Friday, October 11 - Kitchener, ON - Center in the

Saturday, October 12 - Ottawa, ON - Meridian Theatres

Sunday, October 13 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts Maison Symphonique

Tuesday, October 15 - Fredericton, NB - The Fredericton Playhouse

Wednesday, October 16 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre

Thursday, October 17 - Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

Saturday, October 19 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium



TOMMY EMMANUEL has achieved enough musical milestones to satisfy several lifetimes. At the age of six, the Grammy® Award winner was touring regional Australia with his family band. By 30, he was a rock n' roll lead guitarist burning up stadiums in Europe. At 44, he became one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins. Today, he plays hundreds of sold-out shows every year from Nashville to Sydney to London. He's piled up numerous accolades, including two Grammy Award nominations, two ARIA Awards from the Australian Recording New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award winner TOMMY EMMANUEL - acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist - has released a newly shot live performance video for "Bella Soave," a track from his upcoming album ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION out May 17.Regarded as a landmark album within TOMMY's body of work, Endless Road has now been newly remastered for digital outlets and will also be available for the first time ever on vinyl. The beautiful and evocative "Bella Soave" is among the album's highlights. TOMMY recalls that he wrote the song in the back of car while traveling from Soave (near Verona), where he had just spent a few days at a guitar festival, down to Rome."The song was written after my first visit in Soave, Italy in 1999. It was the first festival I ever played," recalls TOMMY. "I was so happy and overjoyed from the experience of the festival that I started writing when I got into the backseat of the car. We were driving from Soave down to Rome for a show and workshop, and I wrote this song on the way there. I got it finished and played it that night at the show. I tried to give it a sort of Spanish feel in the bridge because I had met a lot of Spaniards that weekend at the festival," he adds. "'Bella Soave' means 'beautiful Soave.' It's a beautiful place and has been a big part of my musical life."ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION will include three never-before released live bonus tracks: "Mona Lisa (Live)," "Mr. Guitar (Live)," and "Morning Aire (Live)," the latter of which was unveiled on May 2.TOMMY views Endless Road as a "wonderful album in my life and in my career. It has a lot of songs that I get asked to play, like 'The Endless Road,' 'Angelina,' '(The Man With The) Green Thumb,' and 'Mona Lisa.'" He adds that these songs "are dear to my heart and dear to my fans and friends out there."ENDLESS ROAD: 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION also includes his covers of "Windy & Warm" and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow." In addition, the remastered album will feature a live version of "Mr. Guitar." (The studio version of the song, by TOMMY and Michael Cleveland, was released this past March as first single from the new multi-artist album WE STILL CAN'T SAY GOODBYE - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins.) TOMMY recently wrote "Mr. Guitar" in honor of his idol and music icon Chet Atkins, who called TOMMY "one of the best guitar players I've ever seen." In fact, TOMMY is one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary. Nashville and the music industry are preparing to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on June 20.Meanwhile, TOMMY was honored this past February when he and guitar trio The String Revolution won the Grammy® Award in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" category for their unique reimagining of Johnny Cash's classic "Folsom Prison Blues." Sharing the Grammy Award with them was The Man in Black's son John Carter Cash, who produced the single. Watch the video for "Folsom Prison Blues" now.TOMMY is also coming off a dynamic 2023. He released his acclaimed collaborations album ACCOMPLICE TWO to great acclaim and earned the "Lifetime Achievement" Award from The National GUITAR Museum.2024 North American Tour dates:Tuesday, May 7 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of DurhamWednesday, May 8 - Richmond, VA -Carpenter TheatreThursday, May 9 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic TheatreFriday, May 10 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic TheatreSaturday, May 11 - Newton, NJ - The Newton TheatreSunday, May 12 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts CenterTuesday, May 14 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera HouseWednesday, May 15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts CenterThursday, May 16 - Lexington, MA - Cary HallFriday, May 17 - Albany, NY - The EggSaturday, May 18 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreSunday, May 19 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian TheatreTuesday, May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury HallWednesday, May 22 - St Catharines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts CentreThursday, May 23 - Oshawa, ON - Regent TheatreMonday, June 17 - Bend, OR - Tower TheatreTuesday, June 18 - Bend, OR - Tower TheatreSunday, June 23 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass FestivalWednesday, October 9 - London, ON - Centennial HallThursday, October 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallFriday, October 11 - Kitchener, ON - Center in the Square (Kitchener)Saturday, October 12 - Ottawa, ON - Meridian TheatresSunday, October 13 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts Maison SymphoniqueTuesday, October 15 - Fredericton, NB - The Fredericton PlayhouseWednesday, October 16 - Moncton, NB - Capitol TheatreThursday, October 17 - Saint John, NB - Imperial TheatreSaturday, October 19 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn AuditoriumTOMMY EMMANUEL has achieved enough musical milestones to satisfy several lifetimes. At the age of six, the Grammy® Award winner was touring regional Australia with his family band. By 30, he was a rock n' roll lead guitarist burning up stadiums in Europe. At 44, he became one of five people ever named a CPG (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins. Today, he plays hundreds of sold-out shows every year from Nashville to Sydney to London. He's piled up numerous accolades, including two Grammy Award nominations, two ARIA Awards from the Australian Recording Industry Association (the Aussie equivalent of the Recording Academy); repeated honors in the Guitar Player magazine reader's poll including a cover story for their August 2017 issue; a cover feature for Vintage Guitar's July 2020 issue; and was Music Radar's reader's poll #1 winner of the Ten Best Acoustic Guitarists in The World (December 2019). A noted fingerstyle guitarist, EMMANUEL frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords and the bass all at once. His talents, which translate in any language, carry him to the far corners of the globe, but EMMANUEL never plays the same show twice, and he improvises big chunks of every date. That leaves him open to those technical imperfections, though they also provide some of the humanity to an other-worldly talent.



