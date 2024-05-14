Sony Music Celebrates Bruce Springsteen's 'Born In The U.S.A.' With Special 40th Anniversary Vinyl Release Coming June 14!



Forty years after the Born In The U.S.A. tour kicked off in Summer 1984, Springsteen and The E Street Band started the European leg of their 2024 run this past weekend; with an opening show that was praised for "reminding us...no one does it better" (The Times) and as "a spectacle of unadulterated joy and human connectedness" (The Telegraph). The 2024 European tour follows a triumphant run across the continent last year, which sold 1.6 million tickets and was praised as among the best of the band's career. The 40th anniversary release for Born In The U.S.A. also follows Sony Music's career-spanning Best Of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Music will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's history-making Born In The U.S.A. on June 14, with a special-edition release featuring new colored vinyl and expanded packaging. Arriving via translucent red LP, this anniversary edition of Born In The U.S.A. will feature a gatefold sleeve and exclusive booklet with archival material from the era, new liner notes penned by Erik Flannigan and a four-color lithograph. Released on June 4, 1984 - Born In The U.S.A. had an unprecedented seven Top Ten singles on its tracklist, has sold approximately 25 million copies to date and captured the pop culture zeitgeist with once-in-a-generation impact. Springsteen and The E Street Band's accompanying Born In The U.S.A. tour included 156 sold-out performances across the globe, while tracks like "Dancing In The Dark," " No Surrender " and " Glory Days " remain staples of their live show to this day.




