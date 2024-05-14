Jonas Blue Links Up With Galantis & Zoe Wees On New Summer Classic "Mountains"



https://www.zoewees.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Production powerhouse Jonas Blue reaches new heights and sets the tone for summer 2024 with his latest heater 'Mountains' featuring Galantis and Zoe Wees, out on 10th May.Signalling the start of summer, Jonas Blue has concocted a synth-fuelled, sun-kissed banger featuring co-production from Swedish electronic music act Galantis, the vocals of German singer Zoe Wees, and topped off by a fittingly ascending chorus. 'Mountains' lives up to its title - a huge, immovable floor filler that's sure to tower over summer 2024. Galantis has received over 7.3 billion cumulative worldwide streams and over 1.9 billion video views to date, with Karlsson at the helm of the project since 2012 before officially debuting at 2014's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. His career has simultaneously spanned across the musical genres of punk-rock, hip-hop and pop - including work as one half of acclaimed production duo Bloodshy & Avant and one third of indie pop band Miike Snow. Karlsson's songwriting/production credits have included the likes of Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and extensive work with Britney Spears (including " Toxic " which earned a GRAMMY for "Best Dance Recording" and her widely acclaimed 2007 album Blackout). Declared "pop's mastermind producer" by UPROXX, "eternally effervescent" by Billboard and "one of the most influential and untamed voices in modern music" by GRAMMY.com, the Swedish-born artist continues to evolve and push the boundaries of songwriting within the world of dance music and beyond.Zoe Wees' unique strain of vulnerable 'dark pop' has garnered her over 4 million global streams and numerous accolades, including her breakout single 'Control' reaching gold and platinum status across Europe and the US. Her unmistakable sound has led her to achieve brilliant US TV performances on the AMAs, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel & James Corden. Jonas Blue has an impeccable track record for working with all-star talent, and 'Mountains' is no different, teaming up with Galantis, led by Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy), with nearly 7 billion global streams and a Grammy nomination under his belt, and rising star Zoe Wees, who has shot to fame with her powerhouse vocals, most recently on the hit feature 'Never Be Lonely' with Jax Jones.'Mountains' serves as the follow up single to Jonas' previous single, 'Rest Of My Life' with Sam Feldt under the collaborative project Endless Summer, as well as the 2023 hit 'Crying On The Dancefloor', which has achieved over 100 million streams to date - not to mention recent remix work for Ariana Grande and Gregory Porter.Jonas Blue's career has so far been astounding. Having been certified platinum over 130 times around the globe, he has amassed an army of instantly recognisable hit singles, such as 'Fast Car', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Mama', 'Alien' with Sabrina Carpenter, 'By Your Side' with RAYE, and 'Back & Forth' with MK and Becky Hill. He also boasts production credits on smash hit global singles including Ava Max's 'My Head & My Heart'. With over 20 billion global streams and over 92 million single sales, Jonas Blue is a certified DJ and pop powerhouse.Jonas Blue, Galantis and Zoe Wees have set the tone for summer 2024 with their towering club banger 'Mountains', out now on Positiva/EMI.https://JonasBlue.lnk.to/Followhttps://wearegalantis.com/https://www.zoewees.com/



