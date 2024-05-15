Legendary Soprano Kathleen Battle Sings The Metropolitan Opera House Into A Frenzy!



Read the full account by arts journalist Patrick D. McCoy at https://patrickdmccoy.com/the-adoration-of-kathleen-battle/



A native of Petersburg, VA, Patrick holds a BM in Vocal Performance from Virginia New York, NY (Top40 Charts) It was definitely a unique time for this welcomed return by soprano Kathleen Battle for a second time in concert to The Metropolitan Opera House. The Sunday recital fell on Mother's Day, but that did not stop several thousand people from flocking to NYC to witness history being made. In fact, it was more reason to attend as there were many who were there with their mothers or as a joyous musical comfort in the absence of. The hall bustled with so much excitement and was packed to the rafters! This was beyond a concert; it was a reunion of sorts! From the glitterati of the Black Classical Music scene, to the loyal NYC fan base it was clear that Ms. Battle remains a beloved and celebrated artist in spite of her critics. It was not just a localized event. Many travelled as far as Germany, London, Vancouver, Philadelphia and Washington, DC to get a first-hand account of the legendary soprano.Read the full account by arts journalist Patrick D. McCoy at https://patrickdmccoy.com/the-adoration-of-kathleen-battle/A native of Petersburg, VA, Patrick holds a BM in Vocal Performance from Virginia State University and a MM in Church Music from Shenandoah Conservatory. Formerly the Performing Arts Columnist for Washington Life Magazine, he currently is a freelance writer, publishing articles for several noted publications and organizations, including The Washington Post, Early Music America, Classical Music Voice North America, The Afro-American Newspaper, Prince George's Suite Magazine, CBS Washington, Examiner.com and Washington Classical Review. He holds membership in the Music Critics Association of North America, National Association of Negro Musicians, Inc., American Choral Directors' Association, Association of Anglican Musicians, a former member of the Shenandoah University Alumni Board of Directors, a member of the Shenandoah University Black Alumni Network, a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and a member of the Sigma Zeta Chapter of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America. As an alumnus of Shenandoah, he was named to the Dean's Circle of the Shenandoah Conservatory Advisory Board. He enters his 7th year as Organist/Choirmaster at Saint John's Episcopal Church, Zion Parish in Beltsville, MD and is the newly hired Development and Communications Manager for Washington Conservatory of Music in Glen Echo, MD. Patrick is the host of "Across the Arts" both a live and virtual media platform covering the performing arts. Visit https://patrickdmccoy.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter @PatrickDMcCoy, IG: PDM06. and subscribe to "Across the Arts" on YouTube.



