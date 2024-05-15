Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Documentary To Release On October 2024



Visit hulu.com to subscribe or learn more about the service. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hulu and Disney+ have announced that they will launch "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band" in October of this year. An exact launch date is forthcoming.Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances in the new documentary featuring unprecedented, behind-the-scenes access to their 2023-2024 world tour. "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band" opens a new door to Springsteen's creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage - as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.These conversations follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour's setlist - interspersed with rare archival clips of The E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. In this way, it serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen's memoir "Born to Run," "Springsteen on Broadway," and the films " Western Stars " and "Letter to You."The film was directed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator, Emmy® and GRAMMY® Award winner Thom Zimny ("Western Stars," "The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash," "Springsteen on Broadway," "Willie Nelson & Family," "Sly"), and produced by Zimny, Jon Landau, Bruce Springsteen, Adrienne Gerard and Sean Stuart. The film begins with a one-of-a-kind look at the band's preparation process, following them from their earliest rehearsals in Red Bank, New Jersey, to performances for tens-of-thousands across continents. All the while, fans get the chance to experience professionally shot footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever - in addition to hearing firsthand from band members about performing on stage with Springsteen and how they keep the magic of The E Street Band as potent as ever. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band capped the first 2024 leg of their world tour in April; a cross-country U.S. run that brought surprise guests, blistering three-hour shows and setlist rarities (totaling 60 different songs through 11 performances). The band is in the midst of playing 25 shows throughout Europe this spring and summer - after last year's European tour sold 1.6 million tickets - and will return to North America for more dates from August through late November.Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. 