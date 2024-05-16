Hickoids Celebrate 40 Years Of Chaos In The Corn Field With Southeast US Dates With More To Come





In 2024, marking their 40th anniversary, the Hickoids are set to release a highly anticipated studio album, "More Ballads For Sleazy Riders". This LP, recorded in Barcelona, Tupelo, and San Antonio, promises to deliver more vintage Hickoids voltage. As they continue to defy expectations and embrace their unique blend of influences-ranging from psychedelia to outlaw country-the Hickoids remain committed to their craft. With Jeff Smith firmly at the helm and a lineup that has stood the test of time, the band looks forward to the future, promising more electrifying performances and a retrospective box set showcasing the diverse musical journey of the late Davy Jones. The Hickoids' 40-year legacy - four studio LPs, four singles, three EPs, one double-live LP, countless tours, and an entire business empire, including the Saustex record label and The Corn Pound complex in San Antonio — stands as a testament to their resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to keeping the music alive. That's a lotta damned corn and hay abuse! And a lotta great rock 'n' roll.





Friday May 24 - Star Community Bar - Atlanta, GA (headlining night one of Bubbapalooza)

Saturday May 25 - Fleetwood's - Asheville, NC (w/ JD Pinkus)

Sunday May 26 - The Nick - Birmingham, AL

Monday May 27 -

Wednesday May 29 - Under The Volcano - Houston, TX (performing their debut album 'We're In It For The Corn')



Further down the road...

Friday June 28 - Hole In The Wall - Austin, TX (Hole In The Wall 50th Anniversary Celebration)

Saturday June 29 -

Saturday July 6 - Rattlesnake Ballroom - Walnut Springs,TX

Sunday July 28 - Slim's Last Chance Saloon - Seattle, WA

