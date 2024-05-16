Edinburgh's Boulder Fields Presents Sublime Single 'Wipe Out The Stars' Ahead Of Debut Album 'With All The Other Ghosts'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Scottish indie-folk troubadour Boulder Fields will release his new single 'Wipe Out The Stars', inspired by his love for and attachment to his hometown of Edinburgh, following the rockier uptempo lead track 'Measures' . Both tracks preview the various shades of the refined indie folk / indie rock on offer in his debut album 'With All The Other Ghosts', to be released via Scottish indie imprint Let There Be Numbers.
"And we can't escape now and so we remain
Forever enthralled by the mist and the rain.
And we never noticed you tricking our hearts
Sweeping us up when we'd fallen apart."
Boulder Fields revolves around Scottish singer-songwriter Cam Fraser, formerly of Borrowed Books and 80s punk legends The Cateran, who joined Nirvana
on the 1989 UK tour that broke the band, as well as touring or sharing the stage with The Proclaimers, Tad and Grant Hart (Husker Du),
"I've lived in Edinburgh - more or less - since I came here as a student. I've tried to leave. Honestly, I have. But here I am. And here I stay. It can be a cold place. Not just the weather," says Cam Fraser.
"Anyway, back to the city. Is there a better city to live in? Maybe. But not for me. My family and friends are here. My favourite café. My favourite pubs. My favourite people. I've long accepted that I'll very likely die here. They can scatter my ashes in the park I run round and round and round as I try to fend off the dying bit for a good while longer. So it's a love song. Living and dying in the city. I think Suzy's drumming is superbly understated, likewise Richie's organ playing. Aly's bassline and his little improvised piano part are perfect."
This long-play record features eleven thoughtful tracks with beautiful, stripped-down arrangements. Mainly played on acoustic instruments, these songs are enveloped with sonorous harmonies and delivered with fierce intensity, recalling these artists' collective punk history.
On 'With All The Other Ghosts', Cam (vocals, guitar) forms the core three-piece with his long-time collaborator Aly Barr (bass, vocals) and the talented Suzy Cargill (drums, vocals). Since their debut performance as a collective at 2022's Belladrum Festival, they have played several very well-received shows around Edinburgh, some as a three-piece and some with the extended line-up.
This album also features Jamie Watson, a hugely respected figure in the Scottish music scene. Perhaps best known as a producer for the likes of Snow Patrol
and The Vaselines, or former owner of Chamber Studio, Watson was also a member of such influential Scottish bands as The Monos, The Solos and The Persian Rugs. Jamie and Cam first worked together back in the 1980s, when Cam's band rehearsed and recorded at Jamie's studio. On acoustic guitar for several tracks, he contributes some impressive finger-style guitar, in addition to tapping his vast experience in helping create the final mix.
Fraser adds, "The album owes a lot to the very lovely guy who sat behind the mixing desk, Richie Werner at B&B Studios. As well as fretting about all the technical stuff and making sure he got the best possible sound out of all the instruments, Richie also fired up his studio's old Hammond organ and played on a couple of songs."
On May 14, 'Wipe Out The Stars' is available from fine digital outlets, including Apple Music
and Bandcamp. The album 'With All the Other Ghosts', on June 14, is already available for pre-order.
Music
and lyrics written by Cam Fraser (PRS / BMI)
Cam Fraser - vocals, acoustic guitar
Aly Barr - acoustic bass, vocals, piano
Suzy Cargill - drums, percussion, mandolin, vocals
Richie Werner - organ
Jamie Watson - acoustic guitar, mixing support
Recorded, mixed & mastered by Richie Werner at B&B Studios
Album cover design & artwork by Cam Fraser
Front cover photography by John MacPherson
Catalogue No: LTBNLP703
Videos by Cam Fraser
TRACK LIST:
01. Conmemorativo
02. Measures
03. Wipe Out the Stars
04. Horse in a Sling
05. Strings
06. Rescue Dog
07. Take Off
08. Light Like a Knife
09. Can't Even Say
10. Marieke
11. Wool Pulled Down