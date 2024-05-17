East LA Indie-Rock Band Ear Ringers Release Video For New Single "Pretty Pictures"



Singer/guitarist



Ear Ringers are a five piece indie rock band from East Los Angeles California that formed in 2017. The group started out covering songs and performing for their local high school. They went on to release their debut EP "First of All ". As they continued gigging and releasing music, they gained recognition across Los Angeles and surrounding areas like the Inland Empire. Ear Ringers has performed at notable venues in LA such as The Wiltern Theatre, Moroccan Lounge, The Paramount, The Smell, The Glass House, and many more.



In October of 2022, Ear Ringers released their debut record titled "Heart Therapy" produced by Jonathan Mireles at Audiomech Productions. The record has made them a staple in the local music scene and reached many listeners, old and new. In support of this release, Ear Ringers went on their first ever tour in the summer of 2023. The "Summer Ringing Tour'' took Ear Ringers across the southwest to places like Austin, Dallas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and many more.



Currently, Ear Ringers is in the studio working on and recording new music. You can stream the latest single "Pretty Pictures" now on all major platforms.



Upcoming Shows:

July 21st- Viva! Pomona

June 22nd- The Hive, Flagstaff AZ



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/earringers

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ear.ringers/

www.tiktok.com/@ear.ringers?t=8mNefuwAg7r&r=1

https://youtube.com/@ear.ringers?si=4YE83zSWSkfjUGJO

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0EqytrEgED4xtNwEj6KLWM Los Angeles (Top40 Charts) East LA indie rockers Ear Ringers are debuting a video for the the band's latest single "Pretty Pictures."Singer/guitarist Miguel Angel Estrada says, ""Pretty Pictures" was brought together by scrap compositions and one guitar riff. While I was writing the main guitar riff, I wanted to do something a bit challenging, I was having trouble playing it until I eventually got it down, that's when I knew I had a good part. I intended this song to be upbeat and poppy, but I think the most interesting part of the song is the second verse which is a completely different vibe giving spanish lyrics & 80's synths. The song was brought together beautifully that it quickly became one of the bands favorite songs."Ear Ringers are a five piece indie rock band from East Los Angeles California that formed in 2017. The group started out covering songs and performing for their local high school. They went on to release their debut EP "First of All ". As they continued gigging and releasing music, they gained recognition across Los Angeles and surrounding areas like the Inland Empire. Ear Ringers has performed at notable venues in LA such as The Wiltern Theatre, Moroccan Lounge, The Paramount, The Smell, The Glass House, and many more.In October of 2022, Ear Ringers released their debut record titled "Heart Therapy" produced by Jonathan Mireles at Audiomech Productions. The record has made them a staple in the local music scene and reached many listeners, old and new. In support of this release, Ear Ringers went on their first ever tour in the summer of 2023. The "Summer Ringing Tour'' took Ear Ringers across the southwest to places like Austin, Dallas, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and many more.Currently, Ear Ringers is in the studio working on and recording new music. You can stream the latest single "Pretty Pictures" now on all major platforms.Upcoming Shows:July 21st- Viva! Pomona Music FestivalJune 22nd- The Hive, Flagstaff AZFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/earringersInstagram - https://www.instagram.com/ear.ringers/www.tiktok.com/@ear.ringers?t=8mNefuwAg7r&r=1https://youtube.com/@ear.ringers?si=4YE83zSWSkfjUGJOhttps://open.spotify.com/artist/0EqytrEgED4xtNwEj6KLWM



