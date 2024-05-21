Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 21/05/2024

The Staves Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Hot Songs Around The World

I Like The Way You Kiss Me
Artemas
160 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
84 entries in 23 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
357 entries in 26 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
495 entries in 25 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
425 entries in 20 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
358 entries in 23 charts
Texas Hold 'Em
Beyonce
249 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
629 entries in 23 charts
Fortnight
Taylor Swift & Post Malone
80 entries in 25 charts
We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Ariana Grande
166 entries in 24 charts
End Of Beginning
DJO
204 entries in 22 charts
The Staves Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Staves recently stopped by the NPR offices in Washington, DC, while on tour to perform a Tiny Desk Concert for the NPR and NPR Music staff. "The Tiny Desk setting perfectly illuminates the power and talent of their voices," says NPR's Kara Frame. The set includes four songs from their new album, All Now: the title track, "Fundamental Memory," "I'll Never Leave You Alone," and "So Gracefully." You can watch it here:
During the pandemic, the band gave a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert of songs from their 2021 album, Good Woman, from the kitchen of their childhood home in Watford, England.

All Now, produced by John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen), marks The Staves' debut album as the duo of Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, following their sister Emily's departure. "There was a delayed reaction to trauma and these big changes out of your control," Jess says of the period after the February 2021 release of their album Good Woman, as the band - like everyone - was forced to sit with their thoughts. Struggling after two years of deep solitude and pain, The Staves did what they know how to do best: they got back to writing with the idea of going back to basics and focusing almost solely on each other and their guitars as a starting point.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0111799 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0059030055999756 secs