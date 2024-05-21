The Staves Perform NPR Tiny Desk Concert



During the pandemic, the band gave a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert of songs from their 2021 album, Good Woman, from the kitchen of their childhood home in Watford, England.



All Now, produced by John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen), marks The Staves' debut album as the duo of Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, following their sister Emily's departure. "There was a delayed reaction to trauma and these big changes out of your control," Jess says of the period after the February 2021 release of their album Good Woman, as the band - like everyone - was forced to sit with their thoughts. Struggling after two years of deep solitude and pain, The Staves did what they know how to do best: they got back to writing with the idea of going back to basics and focusing almost solely on each other and their guitars as a starting point.




