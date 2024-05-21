Shygirl To Release 'Club Shy Rmx' EP, Shares First Track

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Following the announcement of her support slot on the SWEAT arena world tour with Troye Sivan
and Charli XCX
set for this fall, Shygirl returns to announce a new EP CLUB SHY RMX, which features remixes of her acclaimed 2024 EP Club Shy, due June 7th via Because Music. Alongside the announcement, she shares the first taste of the project with a brand new track "encore" feat. Danny
L Harle. The EP is set to include remixes from prolific DJs such as VTSS, Logic1000, X-Coast, and Fedde Le Grand, among others.
Shygirl is also heading out on her Club Shy tour through New York, Chicago
and San Francisco before performing at a string of European festivals over the summer. Starting September
14th, Shygirl will be joining Charli XCX
and Troye Sivan
on their North American SWEAT Arena
tour where fans will see them play Madison Square
Garden in New York, United Center in Chicago, the State
Farm Arena
in Atlanta, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and more.
Released this past February, her Club Shy EP is an expansion of the artist's signature club atmosphere. The project includes "tell me," "thicc," and "f@k€" as well as focus single "mr. useless (ft. SG Lewis)," a mesmerizing dance track that highlights Shygirl's clear vocals. Produced alongside Kingdom, Boys Noize, Karma Kid, Sega Bodega, and the aforementioned SG Lewis, Club Shy sees a new side to Shygirl as she leans into her deep-rooted affinity for club and electronic music while keeping true to her sultry persona.
Pre-save CLUB SHY RMX and preview "encore" feat. Danny
L Harle , find touring details below and stay tuned for more from Shygirl coming soon.
Upcoming Live Dates w/ Troye Sivan
= *
w/ Charli XCX
= #
5/17 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music
Hall
5/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
5/23 - San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
5/31 - Paris, France @ Bois de Vincennes
6/1 - Paris France @ Plaine De La Belle Etoile Au Bois De Vincennes
7/19 - Belgium, Dour @ Dour Festival
8/24 - London, UK @ Field Day
Charli XCX
& Troye Sivan
Present: SWEAT
9/14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars
Arena*#
9/16 - Montreal, CA @ Place Bell*#
9/18 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*#
9/20 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena*#
9/23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square
Garden*#
9/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*#
9/26 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden*#
9/30 - Chicago, IL @ United Center*#
10/2 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*#
10/3 - Atlanta, GA @ State
Farm Arena*#
10/5 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Arena*#
10/6 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*#
10/9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*#
10/11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*#
10//13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center*#
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*#
10/18 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena*#
10/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center*#
10/22 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center*#
10/23 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*#
11/27 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Arena#
11/28 - London, UK - The O2#
11/29 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena#
12/02 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro Arena#
Shygirl CLUB SHY RMX Tracklist
1. Shygirl, Empress Of, Kingdom - 4eva (X-Coast remix)
2. Shygirl, Kingdom, VTSS - f@k€ (VTSS remix)
3. Shygirl, Lolo Zouai - mute (Logic1000 remix)
4. Shygirl, Boys Noize - tell me (K edit)
5. Shygirl, SG Lewis - mr useless (MK remix)
6. Shygirl, Cosha - thicc (Fedde Le Grand remix)
7. Shygirl, Danny
L Harle - encore