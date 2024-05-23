Kinky Release '5 Disparos' EP; Share 'Un X100to' (Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera Cover)





+ more to be announced. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) KINKY have returned with their new EP, 5 Disparos, out now via Ocesa Seitrack. Recently, the revered Latin group released three unique covers of classic and contemporary hits of Regional Mexican music: Ed Maverick's "Fuentes de Ortiz," Rocío Dúrcal and Juan Gabriel's "Déjame Vivir" featuring Majo Aguilar and Grupo Soñador's "El Paso del Gigante," the latter of which was included on Rolling Stone's Songs You Need To Know playlist, and the video for the song has surpassed 1.6 million views.Now, the band has shared the final disparos ("shots") in the barrel: a reworking of "un x100to," originally performed by Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera, and "Nunca Es Suficiente," a cover of the Los Ángeles Azules original. True to their singular style, the band breathe new life into the already lively original versions of these songs, by adding their distinct flavor of electronic and disco elements.Each music video for the songs heard on the EP, directed by Gil Cerezo and produced by Adorado Studio, show the band in a plaza - located in the old quarter of the band's hometown of Monterrey, MX - where the mise en scène captures the essence of the "5 Disparos," as they move through various situations that make each individual performance unique in its own way. The visual narrative continues with "Un X100to," a sensuous clip that centers around dance, and on May 29th, the video series will culminate with "Nunca es Suficiente," in which the band vacates the set and head to a very special place, completing the visual masterpiece.The five-song collection serves as a tribute to the genres and songs that have influenced their music and unparalleled style and pays homage to the music of pain, love, and joy that are part of the Mexican musical tradition, by adding their unique, disco spin to classics in the genres of ranchera, cumbia and mariachi.5 Disparos EP Track Listing:El Paso del Gigante (Grupo Soñador Cover)Fuentes de Ortiz (Ed Maverick Cover)un x100to (Bad Bunny & Grupo Frontera Cover)Déjame Vivir feat. Majo Aguilar (Rocío Dúrcal and Juan Gabriel Cover)Nunca Es Suficiente (Los Ángeles Azules Cover)KINKY: 5 DISPAROS TOUR 2024:May 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ La BoomJune 25 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow PalaceJune 15 - Mexico City, MX @ La MarakaJuly 20 - Tijuana, MX @ Explanada Estadio CalienteJuly 27 - Boca del Río, MX @ Summer Fest VeracruzAugust 3 - Monterrey, MX @ Tecate Food Truck Fest September 5 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Wolf September 6 - Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol - Ciclo Mazo Madriz September 7 - Zaragoza, ES @ Vive Latino España September 14/15 (TBC) - Bogotá, CO @ Festival Cordillera September 28 - Saltillo, ES @ Festival Cactus+ more to be announced.



