Paul Weller "Fly On The Wall" - B-Side And Rarities

Paul Weller's 2003 compilation "Fly On The Wall
" - a collection of b-sides, remixes and rarities is being given the reissue treatment on August 9th.
A triple vinyl compilation, it brings together rarities from Paul's time first at Go! Discs and then subsequently Island Records.
Spanning the period 1991 - 2001, the set hasn't been available since its original release in 2003.
Additionally, this release will also be made available digitally for the first time.
Spanning a time when Weller was incredibly prolific and on the top of his game - so much so, he could throw some of this material onto B sides when it could so easily sit side by side on any of the 3 albums released around this period.
Bustling with energy and style, this collection is a stellar document of a star maturing and growing in confidence. Highlights include: The Loved, Fly On The Wall and The Riverbank (a reworking of a classic Jam B side - Tales From The Riverbank). The track-list also features Weller's take on some classic tunes, including Lennon's Sexy Sadie & Instant Karma, Dylan's I Shall Be Released and a sparkling live version of Neil Young's Ohio which was originally on The Weaver E.P. Remixes include Portishead's working of "Wild Wood".
Full 3 LP tracklisting:
Side 1:
Here's A New Thing
That Spiritual Feeling
Into Tomorrow
Arrival Time
Fly On The Wall
Side 2:
All Year Round
Ends Of The Earth
This Is No Time
Wild Wood (Portishead Remix)
Side 3:
Kosmos (Lynch Mob Bonus Beats Remix)
The Loved
It's A New Day Baby
A Year Late
Side 4:
So You Want To Be A Dancer
Everything
Has A Price To Pay
Helioscentric
The Riverbank
Side 5:
Feelin' Alright
Ohio
Black
Sheep Boy
Sexy Sadie
I Shall Be Released
I'd Rather Go Blind
Side 6:
My Whole World Is Falling Down
Aint No Love In
The Heart
Of The City
Waiting For An Angel
Bang Bang
Instant Karma
Don't Let Me Down
Digital:
PT1
Here's A New Thing
That Spiritual Feeling
Into Tomorrow (Demo)
Arrival Time
Fly On The Wall
Always There To Fool You
All Year Round
Ends Of The Earth
This Is No Time
Another New Day
Foot Of The Mountain (Live)
Wild Wood ('Portishead' Remix)
Kosmos ('Lynch Mob Bonus Beats' Remix)
PT2
The Loved
Steam
It's A New Day Baby
A Year Late
Eye Of The Storm
Shoot The Dove
As You Lean Into The Light
So You Want To Be A Dancer
Everything
Has A Price To Pay
Right Underneath It
Helioscentric
There's No Drinking After You're Dead ('Noonday Underground' Remix)
The Riverbank
Science (Lynch Mob Remix)
PT3
Feelin' Alright
Ohio
Black
Sheep Boy
Sexy Sadie
I Shall Be Released
I'd Rather Go Blind
My Whole World Is Falling Down
Ain't No Love In
The Heart
Of The City
Waiting On An Angel
Bang-Bang
Instant Karma
Don't Let Me Down