Paul Weller "Fly On The Wall" - B-Side And Rarities



A triple vinyl compilation, it brings together rarities from Paul's time first at Go! Discs and then subsequently Island Records.

Spanning the period 1991 - 2001, the set hasn't been available since its original release in 2003.

Additionally, this release will also be made available digitally for the first time.



Spanning a time when Weller was incredibly prolific and on the top of his game - so much so, he could throw some of this material onto B sides when it could so easily sit side by side on any of the 3 albums released around this period.



Bustling with energy and style, this collection is a stellar document of a star maturing and growing in confidence. Highlights include: The Loved, Fly On The Wall and The Riverbank (a reworking of a classic Jam B side - Tales From The Riverbank). The track-list also features Weller's take on some classic tunes, including Lennon's Sexy Sadie & Instant Karma, Dylan's I Shall Be Released and a sparkling live version of Neil Young's Ohio which was originally on The Weaver E.P. Remixes include Portishead's working of "Wild Wood".



Full 3 LP tracklisting:



Side 1:

Here's A New Thing

That Spiritual Feeling

Into Tomorrow

Arrival Time

Fly On The Wall



Side 2:

All Year Round

Ends Of The Earth

This Is No Time

Wild Wood (Portishead Remix)



Side 3:

Kosmos (Lynch Mob Bonus Beats Remix)

The Loved

It's A New Day Baby

A Year Late



Side 4:

So You Want To Be A Dancer



Helioscentric

The Riverbank



Side 5:

Feelin' Alright

Ohio



Sexy Sadie

I Shall Be Released

I'd Rather Go Blind



Side 6:

My Whole World Is Falling Down

Aint No

Waiting For An Angel

Bang Bang

Instant Karma

Don't Let Me Down



Digital:

PT1

Here's A New Thing

That Spiritual Feeling

Into Tomorrow (Demo)

Arrival Time

Fly On The Wall

Always There To Fool You

All Year Round

Ends Of The Earth

This Is No Time

Another New Day

Foot Of The Mountain (Live)

Wild Wood ('Portishead' Remix)

Kosmos ('Lynch Mob Bonus Beats' Remix)



PT2

The Loved

Steam

It's A New Day Baby

A Year Late

Eye Of The Storm

Shoot The Dove

As You Lean Into The Light

So You Want To Be A Dancer



Right Underneath It

Helioscentric

There's No Drinking After You're Dead ('Noonday Underground' Remix)

The Riverbank

Science (Lynch Mob Remix)



PT3

Feelin' Alright

Ohio



Sexy Sadie

I Shall Be Released

I'd Rather Go Blind

My Whole World Is Falling Down

Ain't No

Waiting On An Angel

Bang-Bang

Instant Karma

