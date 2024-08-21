Chance The Rapper Gets Vulnerable On New Single "3,333" - Reflecting On Career Journey & Commitment To Fans





Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Yesterday, Chance the Rapper took to social media and dropped a deeply reflective new single, "3,333." The track, both vulnerable and powerful, chronicles his evolution showcasing the emotional highs and lows of his success.This Wednesday, Chance the Rapper will bring a special Star Line performance to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, taping live from his hometown of Chicago. Chance will perform his new song " Together " from his project, Star Line.Last weekend, Chance performed live for a packed audience at the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. Live from Rockefeller Plaza, Chance treated his fans to a 4-song performance that included "Together," "YAH Know," "Stars Out" - newer singles from his Star Line project - and 2014's hit "Sunday Candy."As Chance expands the scope of Star Line, he's been engaging fans through a series of immersive, multi-sensory art experiences called Writings on the Wall: a Star Line listening experience. These intimate gatherings offer fans a personal experience with the Star Line project. Attendees can view physical artworks up close, watch music videos, listen to unreleased music, and engage in conversations with Chance about how the different mediums resonate with them. To encourage full presence, phones are not allowed, and fans are given notebooks to jot down thoughts and questions for the live Q&A with Chance. Subwoofers shake the floors, letting attendees physically feel the music, while each receives headphones and oversized bean bags for a private listening experience. Lyrics and videos are projected on the walls, enhancing the immersive atmosphere.Following the success of events in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Washington DC, Chance is bringing Writings on the Wall: a Star Line listening experience to more cities. Chance will be performing at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday, Aug. 23.Chance has been carefully curating all aspects of his Star Line project, alongside its interdisciplinary companion, Star Line Gallery. This unique project seamlessly blends the realms of art, music, and cinematography, presenting a collection of collaborative works with esteemed fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of 'album art' and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life. Star Line Gallery works "Child of God" (collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah), "A Bar About A Bar" (collaboration with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington and filmmaker Troy Gueno), "The Highs & The Lows" feat. Joey Bada$$ (collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga), "YAH Know" (collaboration with Chicago-based visual artist Mía Lee), and " Together " (collaboration with graffiti artist Slang) have been showcased at art institutions around the world including Expo Chicago, Art Basel, Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Art Institute of Chicago, and Los Angeles' Museum Of Contemporary Art (MOCA).



