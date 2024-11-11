Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 11 November, 2024

Indie Rock / Alternative Artist Mobley Releases Psychedelic, Catchy New Single "Y’r Ghost"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Indie Rock / Alternative Artist Mobley Releases Psychedelic, Catchy New Single “Y'r Ghost”
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed indie / alternative songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mobley returns with a swaggering new single, "Y'r Ghost," via Last Gang Records. Written, performed, and produced by Mobley himself, this release signals his reemergence from the studio, where he's been fervently crafting the modern rock, sci-fi epic foreshadowed on his late 2022 EP Cry Havoc!. This new track evolves from a cool retro swagger - with its catchy guitar riff and suave opening lyric "hey there" - psychedelically swelling into an upbeat indie rock montage.  The song lyrics balance the production's uplifting and raw emotion with a poignant reflection on passion and pain. "Y'r Ghost" offers a first glimpse of the next installment of this sweeping sonic and narrative world.

Channeling peers such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Djo and Men I Trust on the chiller first half then erupting into high energy, indie poptimism akin to Phoenix, Sir Sly or Half Alive for the end of the song, Mobley's songwriting and production on this track blends many genres and styles.


His body of work has always pulled from disparate sounds and juxtaposed his catchy songwriting with deeper meaning lyrics, subversive themes and world-building narratives. He is quickly establishing himself as a maestro of high concept modern rock.

Prior to Cry Havoc!, Mobley released Young & Dying In The Occident Supreme, his first EP on Last Gang. Recorded between Thailand and his Austin, TX, home studio, Young & Dying added several new textures to Mobley's unique brand of futuristic art rock, from flirtations with psychedelia to instrumental flourishes reminiscent of Ennio Morricone. 

The intervening years have seen the restless artist touring coast-to-coast, writing a forthcoming novel, and composing musical scores for film and stage. Most recently, he produced and directed the music for an Adidas commercial during the Paris Olympics. Previous compositions include the theme for Webby Award-winning SiriusXM & Smithsonian podcast All Music Is Black Music, hosted by Selema Masekela and featuring guests Kelly Rowland, Ne-Yo, St. Vincent, and many more. His songs have racked up millions of streams on DSPs and landed sync placements on HBO, FOX, NBC, ESPN, CW, and more; seen airplay adds on Alt Nation, KROQ, KUTX, ACL Radio, and KEXP; and received praise from Billboard, Noisey, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, and American Songwriter. 

While the studio is his first love, Mobley is most at home on the road. The consummate frontman has played dozens of festivals worldwide (including ACL, Lollapalooza, Hangout, SXSW, Noise Pop, Reeperbahn, and Float Fest); and opened for the likes of Cold War Kids, Phantogram, James Blake, Lewis del Mar, WAVVES, Magic Giant, Dermot Kennedy, Sylvan Esso, and Matt & Kim. 

The present moment finds Mobley focused on the future: "Living with and working through these songs and stories has been the most fulfilling challenge of my artistic life. I can't wait to share it all and see the life it takes on when it's no longer just mine."

 

Listen to Y'r Ghost on Spotify | Apple Music | Deezer | TIDAL | YouTube

Connect with Mobley:

Website

Instagram

Facebook

X (Twitter)

TikTok






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0055721 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0041120052337646 secs