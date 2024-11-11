Indie Rock / Alternative Artist Mobley Releases Psychedelic, Catchy New Single “Y'r Ghost”

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed indie / alternative songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mobley returns with a swaggering new single, " Y'r Ghost ," via Last Gang Records. Written, performed, and produced by Mobley himself, this release signals his reemergence from the studio, where he's been fervently crafting the modern rock, sci-fi epic foreshadowed on his late 2022 EP Cry Havoc!. This new track evolves from a cool retro swagger - with its catchy guitar riff and suave opening lyric "hey there" - psychedelically swelling into an upbeat indie rock montage. The song lyrics balance the production's uplifting and raw emotion with a poignant reflection on passion and pain. "Y'r Ghost" offers a first glimpse of the next installment of this sweeping sonic and narrative world.

Channeling peers such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Djo and Men I Trust on the chiller first half then erupting into high energy, indie poptimism akin to Phoenix, Sir Sly or Half Alive for the end of the song, Mobley's songwriting and production on this track blends many genres and styles.



His body of work has always pulled from disparate sounds and juxtaposed his catchy songwriting with deeper meaning lyrics, subversive themes and world-building narratives. He is quickly establishing himself as a maestro of high concept modern rock.

Prior to Cry Havoc!, Mobley released Young & Dying In The Occident Supreme, his first EP on Last Gang. Recorded between Thailand and his Austin, TX, home studio, Young & Dying added several new textures to Mobley's unique brand of futuristic art rock, from flirtations with psychedelia to instrumental flourishes reminiscent of Ennio Morricone.

The intervening years have seen the restless artist touring coast-to-coast, writing a forthcoming novel, and composing musical scores for film and stage. Most recently, he produced and directed the music for an Adidas commercial during the Paris Olympics. Previous compositions include the theme for Webby Award-winning SiriusXM & Smithsonian podcast All Music Is Black Music, hosted by Selema Masekela and featuring guests Kelly Rowland, Ne-Yo, St. Vincent, and many more. His songs have racked up millions of streams on DSPs and landed sync placements on HBO, FOX, NBC, ESPN, CW, and more; seen airplay adds on Alt Nation, KROQ, KUTX, ACL Radio, and KEXP; and received praise from Billboard, Noisey, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, and American Songwriter.

While the studio is his first love, Mobley is most at home on the road. The consummate frontman has played dozens of festivals worldwide (including ACL, Lollapalooza, Hangout, SXSW, Noise Pop, Reeperbahn, and Float Fest); and opened for the likes of Cold War Kids, Phantogram, James Blake, Lewis del Mar, WAVVES, Magic Giant, Dermot Kennedy, Sylvan Esso, and Matt & Kim.

The present moment finds Mobley focused on the future: "Living with and working through these songs and stories has been the most fulfilling challenge of my artistic life. I can't wait to share it all and see the life it takes on when it's no longer just mine."

