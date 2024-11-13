Fave To Embark On 'The Dutty Love Tour' In 2025





God'sfavour Ugochinyere Chidozie, known professionally as FAVE, is a trailblazing Nigerian pop artist whose music transcends genres and borders. Growing up in both Lagos and Akwa-Ibom State, FAVE's early exposure to Gospel music through her church choir upbringing laid the foundation for her diverse sound. She masterfully blends Afrobeat, Jamaican dancehall, and contemporary pop, creating a globally resonant style. In 2022, she released her debut EP, Riddim 5, featuring hit singles like "Baby Riddim" and "Obsessed," establishing her as a powerful new voice in music.



In the same year, FAVE received numerous accolades, including recognition as one of BET x Nissan Afrobeats Up Next stars, Spotify's Equal Africa Ambassador, Apple Music's 'One To Watch,' and one of Audiomack's 'African Artists to Watch Out For.' She also won the coveted 'Rookie of the Year' award at the Headies. FAVE has collaborated with prominent artists, contributing to Olamide's hits "Want" and "Pon Pon," Simi's "Loyal," Phyno's "Deep" and Davido's "Kante," the latter of which was a Top 10 most-streamed song in Nigeria on Spotify in 2023. Now signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic Records, FAVE's latest EP, DUTTY LOVE, showcases her continuing evolution as an artist with a compelling mix of infectious popular songs, poised to make a substantial impact on the international music scene.



Not allowing the weight of toxic love to hold her down, DUTTY LOVE is a razor-sharp exploration of past relationships and the trials and tribulations of friendships. It's been a whirlwind year for the rising star as she skillfully juggles the demands of finishing her Law degree while finalizing her most vulnerable project. FAVE, also known as Big Dutty Girl FAVE, has emerged as the embodiment of authenticity, and this project captures the 24-year-old artist in her most genuine form. The songstress has been setting the tone all year with her recent singles Controlla and No Games, both of which have quickly become fan favorites and are now featured as part of the highly anticipated EP.



THE DUTTY LOVE TOUR:

Feb 03 | Dublin, Ireland | Academy 2

Feb 05 | Manchester, UK | The Lodge at The Deaf Institute

Feb 06 | London, UK | Colours Hoxton

Feb 08 | Paris, France | Les Etoiles

Feb 10 | Netherland, Amsterdam | Paradiso

Feb 12 | Berlin, Germany | Kantine am Berghain

Feb 19 | Brooklyn, NY | Baby's All Right

Feb 20 | Washington, D.C. | Songbyrd

Feb 22 | Atlanta, GA | Purgatory At The Masquerade

