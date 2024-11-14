In Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet Tour, Retro Eyewear And Fashion Reign

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The ongoing Short n' Sweet Tour of pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has become one of the most talked-about events of 2024, as much for its pop magic as for its striking fashion statements. From custom Victoria's Secret lingerie to black lace bodysuits, every one of her ensembles radiates a throwback feminine aesthetic, solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

However, the fashion impact extends beyond Carpenter herself. Fans are treating each show as an opportunity to showcase their admiration by dressing in her style. As a result, her concerts have evolved into something more than a musical event — they're now an immersive fashion show with fans emulating the very looks Carpenter so seamlessly embodies. Below, we take a closer look at how retro eyewear and fashion reign in Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter's rise to pop icon status

Carpenter's star has been on a slow rise since she released her first single a decade ago, but it was her song "Espresso" that skyrocketed her to new heights this year.



The track — the first single from her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, hit the top of the UK Albums Chart in its third week after debuting at number ten on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The subsequent release of another top hit, "Please Please Please," helped cement her place as a major pop sensation.

Carpenter's identity as a sultry, old-school siren is clear not only in her music but also in the image that she's meticulously crafted since her days as a Disney kid. Her unabashed sense of feminine style, heavily influenced by vintage aesthetics, has become a central part of her branding, drawing interest from fans and fashion-forward journalists alike.

Fans embrace Carpenter's retro-chic fashion

Fans attending the Short n' Sweet Tour have taken cues from Carpenter's wardrobe, with many drawing inspiration from the music videos of "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." In Espresso, she embraces retro beach chic with Viktor & Rolf swimwear, vibrant headscarves, and oval-shaped sunglasses, reminiscent of the Old Hollywood glam of the 1950s and '60s. Meanwhile, Carpenter's "Please Please Please" video took her aesthetic in a different direction, channeling loud luxury with fur coats, bold colors, and tight corsets inspired by femme fatales.

These two looks inspired fans to wear similar throwback apparel to her shows. Some opted for blocky, retro-style frames in tortoiseshell like the PR 17WSF and PR 04ZS Prada sunglasses, while others sought out designs reminiscent of the PR A09S and PR 14WSF for a more refined, 50s-inspired cat-eye. Adding their own flair, some fans even embellished plastic frames with rhinestones for a DIY touch. These were paired with statement pieces, from corsets and faux fur jackets to luxurious, modern takes on vintage silhouettes, honoring the edgy allure that Carpenter channels so effortlessly.

Alternatively, hyper-feminine, pastel hues have also become a major part of the fan dress code. Inspired by Carpenter's penchant for Barbiecore-style fashion, many fans arrived in platforms, bows, frills, and shades of baby blue, soft pink, and butter yellow. These are reminiscent of Carpenter's own looks on stage, including her show-stopping nightgown. The Short n' Sweet album cover, decorated with lip prints, also sparked fan creativity. Many concertgoers incorporated lip motifs into their outfits, using stickers, decals, and even makeup to pay homage. Fans have created their own outfits from scratch, from pastel pink corset two-pieces to diamanté "SC" initials and lacey leg garters, showing the lengths fans are willing to go to capture Carpenter's style.

It is clear that Sabrina Carpenter has cultivated a loyal following that eagerly replicates her looks, celebrating the vintage femininity and modern edge that defines her brand. In doing so, Carpenter has made her Short n' Sweet Tour a full-fledged cultural phenomenon where music and fashion collide.

Photo credit: sabrinacarpenter on Instagram