Arizona Alt Rock Titans Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return With Explosive New Single, Two Sticks (Dynamite) - Out November 15, 2024





Two Sticks (Dynamite) is a big slice of their signature speedway-rock sound, incorporating soaring sonic vocals over meticulously melodic guitars and upbeat drums with elements of 90s alternative rock fused together with today's modern rock sensibilities.



Singer Mitch Steele says "Two Sticks was an imaginary conversation I was having in my head. Sort of a "pre-break-up" song. Those are the only times I ever win an argument."



Mixed by Grammy Award winning Chuck Alkazian (Soundgarden, Eminem, Imagine Dragons) and mastered by Grammy Award winning Scott Hull (Nirvana, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine) Two Sticks (Dynamite) is primed to be Jesus Chrysler Supercar's biggest success yet.



Alkazian says "Two Sticks is the shot in the arm alt rock music needs right now!"



Their first single released in October, Sludge/Deep Hole has already been discovered by tens of thousands of listeners worldwide establishing a new generation of fans for these Alt Rock titans.



With a brand-new EP scheduled for



One of Arizona's most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the

In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrates their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums - Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a triumphant return in October, with their first new music in over two decades, Jesus Chrysler Supercar continue to kick open new doors in 2024 with their biggest single yet, Two Sticks (Dynamite) available NOW.Two Sticks (Dynamite) is a big slice of their signature speedway-rock sound, incorporating soaring sonic vocals over meticulously melodic guitars and upbeat drums with elements of 90s alternative rock fused together with today's modern rock sensibilities.Singer Mitch Steele says "Two Sticks was an imaginary conversation I was having in my head. Sort of a "pre-break-up" song. Those are the only times I ever win an argument."Mixed by Grammy Award winning Chuck Alkazian (Soundgarden, Eminem, Imagine Dragons) and mastered by Grammy Award winning Scott Hull (Nirvana, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine) Two Sticks (Dynamite) is primed to be Jesus Chrysler Supercar's biggest success yet.Alkazian says "Two Sticks is the shot in the arm alt rock music needs right now!"Their first single released in October, Sludge/Deep Hole has already been discovered by tens of thousands of listeners worldwide establishing a new generation of fans for these Alt Rock titans.With a brand-new EP scheduled for Spring 2025, Two Sticks (Dynamite) closes out 2024 with a bang and is a taste of what's to come in this exciting new era from Jesus Chrysler Supercar.One of Arizona's most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix Alternative Rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise these 90s rock stalwarts, once signed to Columbia and Island Records, shared the stage with some of the biggest bands of the era including Radiohead, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Deftones, Korn, Goo Goo Dolls, Cheap Trick and many more.In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrates their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums - Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land Speed - which were added to all streaming platforms for the first time, as well as preparing to release a brand-new EP in 2025, their first in 25 years.



