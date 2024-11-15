Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 15 November, 2024

Arizona Alt Rock Titans Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return With Explosive New Single, Two Sticks (Dynamite) - Out November 15, 2024

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
216 entries in 21 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
560 entries in 25 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
305 entries in 27 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
585 entries in 22 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
694 entries in 27 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
207 entries in 2 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
357 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
542 entries in 23 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
926 entries in 25 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
858 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
195 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
207 entries in 13 charts
Stargazing
Myles Smith
384 entries in 20 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1837 entries in 33 charts
Arizona Alt Rock Titans Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return With Explosive New Single, Two Sticks (Dynamite) - Out November 15, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a triumphant return in October, with their first new music in over two decades, Jesus Chrysler Supercar continue to kick open new doors in 2024 with their biggest single yet, Two Sticks (Dynamite) available NOW.

Two Sticks (Dynamite) is a big slice of their signature speedway-rock sound, incorporating soaring sonic vocals over meticulously melodic guitars and upbeat drums with elements of 90s alternative rock fused together with today's modern rock sensibilities.

Singer Mitch Steele says "Two Sticks was an imaginary conversation I was having in my head. Sort of a "pre-break-up" song. Those are the only times I ever win an argument."

Mixed by Grammy Award winning Chuck Alkazian (Soundgarden, Eminem, Imagine Dragons) and mastered by Grammy Award winning Scott Hull (Nirvana, Metallica, Rage Against The Machine) Two Sticks (Dynamite) is primed to be Jesus Chrysler Supercar's biggest success yet.

Alkazian says "Two Sticks is the shot in the arm alt rock music needs right now!"

Their first single released in October, Sludge/Deep Hole has already been discovered by tens of thousands of listeners worldwide establishing a new generation of fans for these Alt Rock titans.

With a brand-new EP scheduled for Spring 2025, Two Sticks (Dynamite) closes out 2024 with a bang and is a taste of what's to come in this exciting new era from Jesus Chrysler Supercar.

One of Arizona's most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix Alternative Rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise these 90s rock stalwarts, once signed to Columbia and Island Records, shared the stage with some of the biggest bands of the era including Radiohead, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Deftones, Korn, Goo Goo Dolls, Cheap Trick and many more.
In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrates their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums - Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land Speed - which were added to all streaming platforms for the first time, as well as preparing to release a brand-new EP in 2025, their first in 25 years.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0038979 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0037331581115723 secs