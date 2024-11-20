Sydney Australia's Ebolagoldfish Release New LP 'Bad Choices Good Times'





Masters of satirical storytelling, sometimes void of subtlety, the fourth album from this Aussie three-piece tells a tale that takes us back to the best times in our lives and explores their darker sides. Part warning sign, part travel guide, it's the ultimate how-to, overdo and overcome, while having fun.



Bad Choices Good Times (out November 15 via Australia's Pee Records/Bearded Punk/Cat's Claw/Double Helix) is a mixed bag of party favours and adults-only treats that will leave you thinking, "This ain't no children's party, but someone should really be supervising this."



The lead single and title track "Bad Choices Good Times" is, "about learning life's lessons without distracting the class," explains the band. "It celebrates the fun in failure and follows a familiar path: from hangouts to hangovers and poor decision-making, to facing our walk of shame, then embarking on a great adventure aboard the magical porcelain school bus."

Stream the album here: https://ffm.to/badchoicesgoodtimes



Written & performed by Ebolagoldfish with guest vocals by Billy Demos, SM, Kylie Groth, Vetty Vials,



20 years on the Sydney underground scene, often underrated, always surprising. On stage they effortlessly jump from party pop to punk anthems with technical precision and passionate energy. Their lyrics are often deep with meaning, layered with satire and sung with the sweetest harmonies.



Whenever the band come up for air there is always a ruckus, the past two years have seen them complete two short burst tours with Californian punk rockers - Guttermouth around Australia, premiere three music videos, release three singles, and feature a fourth on Pee Records compilation - Pee Approved Volume 6.



Scotty Mcnairn, Lauren Astill & Dave Berry. Recorded by Daniel Antix at Def Wolf Studios. Produced by Daniel Antix & Ebolagoldfish. Mastered by George G. Watch the video here:




