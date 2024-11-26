Ring In The Holiday With The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One On December 18





"Capital One is thrilled to be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for the tenth year in a row," said Byron Daub, vice president of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "Music has always been a passion area for our cardholders, and we are excited to continue to offer them exclusive access to talented artists through presales and artists sessions year after year." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One" - the season's iconic holiday music event, with the year's top artists including Katy Perry, SZA, Tate McRae, Jack Harlow, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Camila Cabello, Kane Brown, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams and more. This year, the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One will stop in Dallas/Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta; and Miami.In celebration of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup announcement, iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball lineup was revealed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lineup Announcement Party featuring The Kid LAROI and Dasha presented by Capital One this afternoon at the iHeartRadio LA Theater. Broadcast across iHeartRadio CHR stations and on Jingle Ball Radio on the iHeartRadio app at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, iHeartRadio personality JoJo Wright announced the lineup onsite and the event featured performances by The Kid LAROI and Dasha."The annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour has become the biggest holiday music event of the year featuring the hottest artists of the year playing their songs that went No. 1," said John Sykes, president of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. "We are thrilled to be back again with ABC to bring this year's lineup to millions more fans across the country."IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour stops will be part of the exclusive network special on ABC, airing Dec. 18, next day on Hulu.Best headphones dealsFor the 10th straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Eligible Capital One cardholders will get first access to high-demand tickets and exclusive experiences through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.• The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, 3, at 10 a.m. local time, or while presale supplies last. Presale info and tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.• All other tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4, at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at com/JingleBall.Eligible Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase (while supplies last) to enjoy an exclusive pre-show event at the Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. stops, which includes a private performance by iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artists including Tate McRae in Washington, D.C.; Shaboozey in Dallas/Fort Worth and Los Angeles; and Benson Boone in Chicago and New York; complimentary light fare, drinks, and more.The 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One includes the following:Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas - Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST - iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena• The star-studded lineup features Kane Brown, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, Shaboozey, Dasha, KATSEYE and Wonho.Los Angeles - Friday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST - iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at the Intuit Dome• The star-studded lineup features SZA, Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Shaboozey, T-Pain, Paris Hilton and NCT Dream.• The lineup was revealed at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Lineup Announcement Party featuring The Kid LAROI and Dasha presented by Capital One this afternoon at the iHeartRadio LA Theater.• Broadcasted across iHeartRadio CHR stations and on Jingle Ball Radio on the iHeartRadio app at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET, iHeartRadio personality JoJo Wright announced the lineup onsite and the event featured performances by The Kid LAROI and Dasha. Chicago - Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. CST - iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena• The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Benson Boone, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream and Wonho. Detroit - Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena• The star-studded lineup features Jack Harlow, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Madison Beer, Saweetie, NCT Dream, Isabel LaRosa and Wonho.New York - Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden• The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Madison Beer, Benson Boone, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and NCT Dream. Boston - Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Kiss 108's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden• The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, twenty one pilots, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Kesha, Benson Boone and KATSEYE.Philadelphia - Monday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Q102's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center• The star-studded lineup features Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and Dasha.Washington, D.C. - Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena• The star-studded lineup features Tate McRae, Meghan Trainor, The Kid LAROI, Teddy Swims, Kesha, Jason Derulo, Gracie Abrams, Dasha, Isabel LaRosa and P1Harmony.Atlanta - Thursday, Dec.19, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena• Lineup will be announced at a later date, visit: 961thebeat.com/jingleball for more information.Miami, Florida - Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST - iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented by Capital One at Kaseya Center• The star-studded lineup features Camila Cabello, The Kid LAROI, Benson Boone, Jason Derulo, Saweetie, Khalid, Tinashe, T-Pain, Isabel LaRosa and Wonho."Capital One is thrilled to be the national presenting partner of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for the tenth year in a row," said Byron Daub, vice president of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. "Music has always been a passion area for our cardholders, and we are excited to continue to offer them exclusive access to talented artists through presales and artists sessions year after year."



