Alternative 29 November, 2024

Morgan Toney New Single "Heal The Divide" Out Today

Morgan Toney New Single "Heal The Divide" Out Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morgan Toney, the dynamite Mi'kmaq fiddler who made his national debut on the JUNO Award stage in Halifax with Elisapie and Jeremy Dutcher, offers "Heal The Divide", out today. On the new song, Toney's vocals shine alongside his signature fiddle prowess, adding a confident and impactful new dimension to his songcraft. "Heal The Divide" features close musical collaborators Keith Mullins, who also produced the song, Ryan Roberts, Ed Woodsworth and the Stoney Bear Singers, a celebrated Mi'kmaq Pow Wow Drum Group.

Recorded live off-the-floor at Lakewind Sound Studios in Nova Scotia, "Heal The Divide" is a response to the growing feeling of division in the world and a desire to focus on the strength in our similarities rather than our differences.

We are born to live and die
Been that way before our time
Common ground, to survive
Somewhere back along the line
There was born, the divide

Brothers, sisters, far and wide
Time is now, to all unite
Choice is yours, to decide
How you use the voice inside

Heal the divide
We gotta heal the divide

"If we were to think about what life was like 500 years ago. Was there any tension? Any wars? Was there peace?" Toney reflects, "Somewhere back along the line, a division was created. A division that came in many shapes and forms that affected this world. This song is about acknowledging the traumatic experiences we have faced as L'nuk, but also beginning the conversation of healing the world that we love. As one, we can heal the divide together.

SONG CREDITS:
Written by: Morgan Toney, Keith Mullins, and Ryan Roberts
Produced by: Keith Mullins
Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by: Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd
Morgan Toney: Vocals, Fiddle
Keith Mullins: Guitars, Drums, Percussion, Background Vocals
Ryan Roberts: Mandolin
Ed Woodsworth: Upright Bass
Stoney Bear Singers: Additional Vocals

Upcoming Shows
BOSTON, MASS - "Holiday Lights" Boston official tree-lighting broadcast / December 5, 2024
MONTREAL, QC - Folk Alliance International / February 19 -23rd, 2025
CANMORE, AB - ArtsPlace / March 3, 2025
CALGARY, AB - Southwood United Church / March 7, 2025
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Lethbridge Folk Club / March 8, 2025
LEDUC, AB - Maclab Centre for the Performing Arts / March 14, 2025
DEMMIT, AB - Demmit Community Centre / March 15, 2025






