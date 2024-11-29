Morgan Toney New Single "Heal The Divide" Out Today





Recorded live off-the-floor at Lakewind Sound Studios in Nova Scotia, "Heal The Divide" is a response to the growing feeling of division in the world and a desire to focus on the strength in our similarities rather than our differences.



We are born to live and die

Been that way before our time



Somewhere back along the line

There was born, the divide



Brothers, sisters, far and wide

Time is now, to all unite

Choice is yours, to decide

How you use the voice inside



Heal the divide

We gotta heal the divide



"If we were to think about what life was like 500 years ago. Was there any tension? Any wars? Was there peace?" Toney reflects, "Somewhere back along the line, a division was created. A division that came in many shapes and forms that affected this world. This song is about acknowledging the traumatic experiences we have faced as L'nuk, but also beginning the conversation of healing the world that we love. As one, we can heal the divide together.



SONG CREDITS:

Written by:

Produced by: Keith Mullins

Recorded, Mixed and Mastered by: Mike "Sheppy" Shepherd



Keith Mullins: Guitars, Drums, Percussion, Background Vocals

Ryan Roberts: Mandolin

Ed Woodsworth: Upright Bass

Stoney Bear Singers: Additional Vocals



Upcoming Shows

BOSTON, MASS - "Holiday Lights"

MONTREAL, QC - Folk Alliance International / February 19 -23rd, 2025

CANMORE, AB - ArtsPlace / March 3, 2025

CALGARY, AB - Southwood United Church / March 7, 2025

LETHBRIDGE, AB -

LEDUC, AB - Maclab Centre for the Performing Arts / March 14, 2025

