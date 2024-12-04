Wicked: The Soundtrack Shatters Records To Become The Film Musical Event Of The Decade





The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Wicked: The Soundtrack makes Billboard 200 history with the highest debut ever for a theatrical adaptation of a stage musical and debuts at #1 on the Top Album Sales, Soundtracks, and Vinyl Albums charts. In addition, the soundtrack debut marks the biggest sales week for any soundtrack this decade.Since it's release, Wicked: The Soundtrack has received rave reviews from press and fans alike. Billboard proclaims: "The film's official soundtrack captures the movie magic thanks to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo - co-stars, and vocal powerhouses - injecting new life into the musical's beloved centerpieces." Vogue says of the soundtrack, "it delivers," and Out Magazine declares that the album is, "just as stunning as fans expected."With music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: The Soundtrack includes songs performed by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winning powerhouse and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.In addition, the soundtrack features the musical talents of Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025. Listen to Wicked: The Soundtrack below:Wicked: The Soundtrack Tracklisting:1. No One Mourns the Wicked2. Dear Old Shiz3. The Wizard And I4. What Is This Feeling?5. Something Bad6. Dancing Through Life7. Popular8. I'm Not That Girl9. One Short Day10. A Sentimental Man11. Defying Gravity12. Ozdust Duet (Bonus Track) *Digital OnlyOne of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season.Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning and Oscar®-nominated powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway's The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart.The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.The film also stars Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Broadway's Spongebob Squarepants, Fosse/Verdon) as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.The cast of characters includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots); a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) and four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as the voice of Dr. Dillamond.Wicked is produced by Marc Platt p.g.a. (La La Land, The Little Mermaid), whose films, television shows and stage productions have earned a combined 46 Oscar® nominations, 58 Emmy nominations and 36 Tony nominations, and by multiple Tony winner David Stone (Kimberly Akimbo, Next to Normal), with whom Platt produced the blockbuster Wicked stage musical. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.Wicked is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.The Broadway stage musical is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, the Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.



