The Voice Finalists Billy & Louie Announce Christmas Single 'O Holy Night'

www.facebook.com/BillyandLouie New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twin sensations Billy & Louie, fresh from their appearance on the finale of The Voice, announced their Christmas single, a cover of the beautiful carol ' O Holy Night', which will be performed in Swindon's historic St Augustine's Church with their choir on the 8th December at their sold out Christmas concert. The single will be available on all download and streaming platforms on 8th December.Billy & Louie commented 'Christmas music and carols have been an important tradition for us for as long as we can remember. We love to connect to the old Christmas traditions as well as making new ones.'Born in Swindon, Billy & Louie remain deeply connected to their hometown. Alongside their UK performances, they continue to lead award-winning choirs in Swindon. The duo's debut concert at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre,on 6th February, 2025 has sold out. The highly anticipated show will feature tracks from their own discography, soulful classics, performances backed by their six-piece soul band and support from Josh Kumra; the twins have big plans for 2025.www.instagram.com/billyandlouie/?hl=en-gbwww.tiktok.com/@_billy_louiewww.youtube.com/channel/UCYW44fsV9QAQ3kgWTEMteRgwww.facebook.com/BillyandLouie



