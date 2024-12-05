Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 05 December, 2024

The Voice Finalists Billy & Louie Announce Christmas Single 'O Holy Night'

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
608 entries in 22 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
347 entries in 27 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
594 entries in 25 charts
Espresso
Sabrina Carpenter
713 entries in 27 charts
I Had Some Help
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
369 entries in 21 charts
Too Sweet
Hozier
554 entries in 23 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
123 entries in 23 charts
Taste
Sabrina Carpenter
242 entries in 21 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
197 entries in 3 charts
Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Karol G
223 entries in 13 charts
Grustnyi Dens
Artik & Asti
209 entries in 2 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1174 entries in 25 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1326 entries in 28 charts
Snowman
Sia
239 entries in 18 charts
The Voice Finalists Billy & Louie Announce Christmas Single 'O Holy Night'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twin sensations Billy & Louie, fresh from their appearance on the finale of The Voice, announced their Christmas single, a cover of the beautiful carol ' O Holy Night', which will be performed in Swindon's historic St Augustine's Church with their choir on the 8th December at their sold out Christmas concert. The single will be available on all download and streaming platforms on 8th December.

Billy & Louie commented 'Christmas music and carols have been an important tradition for us for as long as we can remember. We love to connect to the old Christmas traditions as well as making new ones.'

Born in Swindon, Billy & Louie remain deeply connected to their hometown. Alongside their UK performances, they continue to lead award-winning choirs in Swindon. The duo's debut concert at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre,on 6th February, 2025 has sold out. The highly anticipated show will feature tracks from their own discography, soulful classics, performances backed by their six-piece soul band and support from Josh Kumra; the twins have big plans for 2025.
www.instagram.com/billyandlouie/?hl=en-gb
www.tiktok.com/@_billy_louie
www.youtube.com/channel/UCYW44fsV9QAQ3kgWTEMteRg
www.facebook.com/BillyandLouie






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0043499 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0040597915649414 secs